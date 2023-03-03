DeFi Mega Jackpot: Lotto3 DAO is the Future of Community Rewards

DeFi has always been about decentralization and community, but with the introduction of Lotto3 DAO, the focus is shifting toward gamification and rewards. This new project is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that aims to bring back the excitement and rewards to the DeFi space.

Lotto3 DAO offers a unique community rewards program that includes daily and monthly jackpots, second chance drawings, and a roadmap for growth. The daily DeFi jackpots are awarded to members who purchase and hold project tokens between daily drawings. Two wallets will be chosen randomly from the pool of buyers, with the second winner selected from the pool of buyers who purchased 0.5 ETH or more. The first daily drawing prize pool is expected to exceed 20 ETH for each winner.

The monthly mega (M2) jackpots are even bigger and are awarded to a single community member each month. The M2 jackpot is built from two sources, 1% of daily token volume and 75% of Mega Monthly Mint. The first M2 jackpot prize is expected to be more than 1,000 ETH.

Second chance drawings are limited to Lotto3 NFT holders. They will leverage operations, marketing funds, partnerships, collaborations, and project buy-and-burn allocations to create exciting prize pools and unique utility.

While beginning its journey in the US and EU, Lotto3 DAO has plans for rapid expansion throughout Asia, starting with South Korea in April, followed by China and Japan. The project has also commenced working with three media and marketing companies that specialize in various regions to support its Asian marketing efforts.

Lotto3 DAO is the evolutionary next step for ThreeOh DAO, which launched in January 2022 as the first decentralized organization in Washington, DC, with a Super PAC. The new project seeks to continue the original mission of supporting DeFi and decentralization-focused policy through community grants without the overhead and commitment required to support a policy team.

Through its unique and exciting community rewards program, Lotto3 DAO is poised to revolutionize the DeFi space. With daily and monthly jackpots, second chance drawings, and a roadmap for growth, it’s a project to watch in 2023. The private sale for $3OH holders and friends of the DAO is currently underway, so be sure to check out the Lotto3 Telegram for more information.