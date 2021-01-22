How to delete Spotify playlist and clean up your streaming library from the desktop or mobile app

The Leaders of Audio OTT

Spotify has become one of the top music streaming services globally. Currently, the Swedish app operates in over 79 countries. As of April 2020, Spotify has more than 300 Million active users monthly. Its rise as the audio OTT platform leader can be estimated by the fact that it took just 2 years to dominate the Indian market. A feat that its competitors couldn’t achieve even after being in the race for half a decade.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything.”

– Plato

One of the biggest reasons behind their massive success is how Spotify has been able to personalize music for their users. It gives you a customized playlist based on your listening activity and liking. Even their algorithm which suggests new music in the explore option is bang on!

Since Spotify spoils us with the choices and options, sometimes it becomes hard to choose the right music. It is also very easy to get clogged in your playlist and library. Then there are times when you can get bored of your playlist, so time for a new one. Keeping this in mind, spotify allows you to reinvent your playlist and library by giving making it easy to erase the previous ones.

Cleaning up your Spotify playlist

Here we will go step by step and understand how to delete the old playlists and clean up your streaming library from your mobile and desktop.

How to delete Spotify playlists on desktop

1. Open Spotify on your desktop.

2. In the left sidebar, select the playlist you want to erase.

3. Once its open, look at the (…) three dots beside the green play button.

4. Click on the three dots and you will see various options.

5. Click “Delete” and click on it again to validate.

How to delete Spotify playlists on Mobile Phone

1. Open Spotify on your mobile.

2. Tap “Library” and select the playlist you want to erase.

3. Then tap on the three dots (“…”) to open the options menu. These dots will be below the playlist’s title on an iPhone. But on an Android, you will find them in the top-right corner.

4. You will see various options in the menu.

5. Tap “Delete playlist” and tap it again to confirm the action.

That concludes the guide on how to delete your spotify playlist and clean up your library. So go on and try to clean up your library and explore new music with this amazing app.