Shares of Dell (DELL) and Super Micro Computer (SMCI) soared on Thursday following an announcement by Elon Musk, the founder of xAI, that these companies will supply hardware for a supercomputer being developed by his AI startup. This development highlights Wall Street’s growing enthusiasm for AI technology and its associated infrastructure.

Wall Street’s AI Excitement

The market’s reaction to Musk’s announcement underscores the fervor surrounding AI technology. Investors are eager to invest in AI-related businesses at various stages of development, from well-known consumer-facing brands that offer AI-powered applications to manufacturers supplying the necessary hardware, such as chips and servers, that support the underlying computing infrastructure.

Stock Market Reactions

Following the announcement, Dell’s shares rose by up to 5% on Thursday morning, while Super Micro’s stock surged nearly 9%. The market’s positive response is a testament to the confidence investors have in these companies’ roles in the burgeoning AI industry.

The rise in Dell’s stock was catalyzed by a statement from CEO Michael Dell, who revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Dell is building an AI factory in collaboration with Nvidia to power Grok for xAI. This statement set the stage for the subsequent surge in Dell’s share price.

Musk later provided further clarification, explaining that Dell would be responsible for assembling half of the racks for the supercomputer, with Super Micro handling the remaining half. This division of labor highlights the critical roles both companies are playing in the development of xAI’s supercomputer.

Investor Response

The AI-related announcement was made during the Juneteenth holiday, when the markets were closed. However, once trading resumed, investors quickly moved to capitalize on the news, driving up the stocks of Dell and Super Micro.

### Capitalizing on AI Growth

Both Dell and Super Micro are strategically positioning themselves to benefit from the explosive growth in AI technologies. Earlier this week, Super Micro announced plans to expand its facilities in Silicon Valley to support its AI business. This expansion aligns with the company’s broader strategy to enhance its capabilities in the AI sector.

Similarly, Dell has been making significant strides in AI. Last month, the company reported that revenue from its AI servers had more than doubled from the previous quarter, demonstrating robust growth and strong demand for its AI solutions.

xAI’s Position in the AI Race

Musk is positioning his startup, xAI, as a formidable player in the competitive AI landscape. Despite the dominance of tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), which have made substantial advancements in AI, Musk’s venture has attracted significant investor interest. Last month, xAI raised $6 billion in Series B funding, reaching a valuation of $24 billion. This investment reflects the high stakes and intense competition in the rapidly evolving AI market.

The AI sector is attracting interest from other major tech companies as well. Apple (AAPL), which had previously been cautious about revealing its AI strategy, recently unveiled its Apple Intelligence platform at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference. This announcement signifies a major strategic shift for Apple, which plans to introduce a range of new AI-powered features across its operating systems and products.

Among the tech giants, Nvidia (NVDA) has emerged as the standout performer, capitalizing on the AI boom more effectively than its peers. On Thursday, Nvidia’s shares climbed over 2%, further solidifying its position as the world’s most valuable company. Nvidia’s market capitalization reached an impressive $3.42 trillion, underscoring its pivotal role in the AI industry.

The recent surge in the stocks of Dell and Super Micro following Musk’s xAI hardware announcement illustrates the intense investor interest in AI technologies and their enabling infrastructure. As companies like Dell and Super Micro expand their AI capabilities, they are poised to benefit from the growing demand for AI solutions. Meanwhile, Musk’s xAI continues to position itself as a significant player in the AI race, attracting substantial investment and driving innovation. As the AI landscape evolves, the strategic moves of these companies will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry.