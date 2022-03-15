Delta Airlines Just Raised Revenue Forecasts, Stocks Are Rising

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines both raised revenue forecasts for the current quarter Tuesday on stronger demand but flagged higher expected fuel prices.

Delta (ticker: DAL) said it now expects revenue in the March quarter to recover to 78% of 2019 levels, up from previous guidance of between 72% and 76% issued in January. It also expects total revenue per available seat mile to be flat versus March 2019, in a guidance update ahead of the JPMorgan industrials conference in New York.

The brokerage bunch remains optimistic towards Delta Airlines stock. In fact, 11 of the 13 analysts in question call the equity a “strong-buy,” while just two say “hold.” What’s more, the 12-month consensus target price of $51.44 is a 55.8% premium to current levels.