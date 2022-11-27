Desktop Metal receives its second order of binder jet additive manufacturing systems

Desktop Metal receives its second order from a major German automaker for binder jet additive manufacturing systems. These systems are used for mass production of powertrain components. This is the second order the company is receiving in less than 12 months. Total amount of production AM systems ordered to $16.9 million. It will support casted powertrain components for a popular car line. The present order is a $9 million order from a major German automaker.

The initial $7.9-million order for binder jet additive manufacturing systems was for the mass production of metal automotive powertrain components at scale. Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal, Ric Fulop said, “The Additive Manufacturing industry continues to grow for mass production applications, with the most innovative companies in the world leading the way. Our team is working with a significant number of global automotive OEMs to expand adoption of our differentiated AM technologies for end-use car components, and this most recent order further demonstrates our customer’s success changing the way they make products and supports Team DM’s vision for Additive Manufacturing 2.0.”

Desktop Metal already serves several global automotive brands—including Tesla, BMW, Renault, Continental, and Ford—many of which use the firm’s technology to 3D print series end-use car components.

In addition to this order, Desktop Metal has recently entered a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with the company’s revolutionary new FreeFoam material. FreeFoam is currently being printed exclusively on the ETEC (Desktop Metal’s industrial polymer brand) Xtreme 8K top-down DLP printing system, with broad commercial availability slated for 2023. The VHA will receive an Xtreme 8K, as well as a variety of other equipment, in addition to development and design support for the project. The initial contract award, for $2 million, has the potential to grow to $7 million after successful phase-gate deliveries.

“Desktop Metal is proud to partner with the Veterans Health Administration on this visionary project to advance health care, logistics, and decentralized manufacturing with our new 3D printing technology at production volumes,” said Ric Fulop. “Our team is passionate about using additive manufacturing 2.0 technology such as our ETEC Xtreme 8K and FreeFoam material to transform the way manufacturing is done to deliver all-new benefits at scale.” The project is part of a strategic effort by the Office of Advanced Manufacturing (OAM) within the Veterans Health Administration to guide the utilization of advanced manufacturing technologies, like 3D printing, in healthcare applications.