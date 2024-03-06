Since just 2021, Rivian has sold trucks and SUVs, but it is already getting set to introduce the more reasonably priced R2 as its third new car. On March 7, the infant electric SUV will formally be launched, but online detectives have already discovered some of its specifications and price. With a starting price of $47,000, the Rivian R2 will rank among the least expensive EV SUVs available on the market if these leaks are true. Chris Hilbert, an X/Twitter user, leaked these details after examining the HTML code of the Rivian R2 website using Web Inspector. By examining the source code, you may observe the values for various sections of the website’s R2 page, which displays some of Rivian’s most prominent specifications.

Rivian R2: Size, Performance, and Range Expectations

The information in the HTML states that the Rivian R2 will go on sale in 2026 and that its anticipated range is 330 miles, however, that is probably not going to be the case with the $47,000 model. Anticipate that the top-spec SUV with a large battery will have a range of 330 miles. Even though the leaks did not provide any horsepower or torque numbers, whatever that top-spec vehicle is should also be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds. But again, it would put it on par with the quad-motor R1S, meaning the R2 might also have a quad-motor system.

However, the Rivian R2 will be much smaller than the R1S. According to the leaks, the R2 is around 15 inches shorter, 6 inches slimmer, and more than 10 inches shorter than the R1S, measuring 185.6 inches in length, 75 inches in width, and 66.9 inches in height. Nonetheless, the R2’s long, boxy design is shared by the R1S in official teaser images and videos.

Rivian R2: Off-Road Capabilities and Features

While electric off-road capability is the primary area in which Rivian has established itself, the R2 may not be as capable on the trails as its larger brothers. According to the leaks, the R2’s maximum ground clearance will only be 9.8 inches, whereas the R1S’s would be 14.9 inches. The R2’s approach and departure angles, which are 25 and 27 degrees, respectively, are likewise less than the R1S’s 35.6 and 34.3-degree angles.

Hiding in the HTML are a few more fascinating tidbits. A snap-in bike rack, motorized sliding rear glass akin to a Toyota 4Runner, and possibly most importantly NACS and CCS charging are some of the features that the R2 will have. Furthermore, highlighted in the code is the fact that Tesla Superchargers will support charging for the Rivian R2.

It’s important to note that Rivian made changes to the website after this infodump was made public, so you can no longer utilize Web Inspector to do independent research. If these reports are accurate, however, the R2 appears to be more of an on-road vehicle and will be reasonably priced. However, it’s not apparent at this time if the $47,000 beginning price includes any federal tax credits or not. Luckily, it won’t take more than a few days to find out for sure.