Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy acquires rural healthtech startup Clinix

The online service provider of Health benefits management, Medibuddy took over the digital doctor deliberation provider, Clinic which is advancing in the village areas of India.

The company remarked over this takeover that this acquirement by the healthcare provider will assist it in future to increase its services and grow the digital firm to the depths in the village areas of the country.

The online doctor consultation provider has an extensive chain on all parts of 20 second and third-tier districts. Clinic has been providing to the health benefits requirements of the residents of these places, Medibuddy stated.

The chief executive and co-founder of the online service provider of health benefits management commented that the firm takes this acquirement over Clinic as an important move concerning the company’s vision to lay out standard health maintenance made available to all the residents of the country.

The online doctor consultation platform has an extensive network in the village areas of the country and now gaining the system as well as the infrastructure technology assistance the company visions at the further growth of its authority and operations and arrive at its aim of reaching out to more number of people in India, who do not have all the health maintenance facilities available to them, he added further.

As per the firm the people living in the village areas of the country have to deal with many issues most of times concerning healthy infra-tech in postion, the quantitative relation between doctor and patient, using the tech service to learn about the solutions to deal with their problems, using the digital payments operations, and many more healthy health maintenance services. Native speech also becomes a main obstacle in these regions.

The digital healthcare provider further said that Clinix is functioning in the direction of resolving these issues and has built a network of coaching and qualifying the local residents of these regions by tutoring the appointment methods for someone to avail digital discussion from a doctor.

The chief executive of Clinix claimed that in the country the quantitative relation between doctor and patient is too biased and if you check this ratio in the village regions it comes out to be lower. The mordern tech and widespread system of the online healthcare provider would assist Clinix for a long term to expand and reach out to more number of people.

The online healthcare provider claims that it has an associate chain of around 90 thousand medicial practitioner, 7 thousand clinics, 3 thousand healthcare centres, 2,500 drugstores, and around 1,800 associates.