Discounts on iPhone 14 Series: Get up to Rs. 42,600 off on Flipkart.

Cupertino giants Apple is soon said to release their new iPhone 15 series in the coming September this year. However, before the official launch, we have the previous model the iPhone 14 series which is selling for a great discount right now. As per reports, the Cupertino giant is now giving massive discounts in many markets including Indian markets for their existing models before launching their new iPhones this year.

You will be able to get in hands with this new iPhone 14 series where you can get discounts and bring down the price to below Rs. 30,000. So, if you looking to get in hands and upgrade to a new iPhone, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Apple iPhone 14 Series – Specification and Features

Talking about the specification and features, the new iPhone series was launched in different variants including the two non pro variants and two pro variants.

The regular iPhone 14 series comes with a decently bigger screen where you will be getting a 6.1-inch panel on the front side which is a Super Retina XDR display. On the camera side, you will be getting a duo-housed camera on the rear side and a single camera on the front side.

The Pro models get an additional rear camera sensor on the rear side. On the chipset side, the non-pro models come with an A15 Bionic chipset. However, the pro models come with an improved and power-packed chipset which is the new A16 Bionic SoC.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Receives Biggest Price Slash on Flipkart

Right now, Indian-based e-commerce giant, Flipkart is offering special discounts on the existing iPhone 14 series where you will be getting a massive discount of up to Rs. 42,600. from its original pricing of Rs. 69,999.

To get the most discount, initially, you can apply for a discount of up to Rs. 9901 which is applied to all users. However, in addition, the users will be able to avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 4000 where with the help of an HDFC Bank Credit card and also with Debit Card EMI transactions.

After applying this discount, the pricing of the iPhone 14 gets down to just Rs. 65,999. In addition to this price, you can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs. 38,600 after applying for exchanging program offered by Flipkart.

Note: Before applying for Exchange Program, kindly note that the exchange value is highly dependent on the value of your current phone which may change depending on the condition as well as the model of your phone.

However, if you get a peak discount from the exchange program as well as if you get the HDFC Credit Card discount, then you will be able to buy this new iPhone 14 series for just Rs. 27,399 via Flipkart.

Conclusion

You have it, then, people! This is the ideal moment to upgrade if you've been eyeing the newest iPhone 14 series. A perfect opportunity to purchase the newest technology without breaking the bank exists thanks to Apple's significant discounts on the existing models as the Cupertino giants prepare to release their iPhone 15 series in September.

Imagine being able to purchase the most recent iPhone 14 series for only Rs. 27,399! You wouldn’t want to pass up that fantastic price. Additionally, you can bring in your old phone as part of the exchange program to receive an additional discount, which makes the offer even better.

Therefore, now is the time to upgrade your smartphone if you have been waiting for the right occasion. Don’t let this wonderful chance pass you by. Grab the iPhone 14 series right away from Flipkart at an incredible price. You have the opportunity to use Apple’s cutting-edge technologies without spending a fortune.

Keep in mind that time is running out and that these savings won’t remain forever. So don’t wait; take advantage of the opportunity and treat yourself to the incredible iPhone 14 series. Enjoy your shopping!

