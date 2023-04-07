Divly reports that 99.5% of crypto investors did not pay taxes

The fact that taxpayers across the world try to curtail their tax returns is known to all. Businesses and now investors seem to have gotten their way around it, as a report by Divly says 99.5% of crypto investors did not pay taxes in 2022. Governments worldwide are struggling to collect taxes from crypto investors despite their rapid value growth.

What exactly does the Divly report say?

Divly, the Swedish-based firm that focuses on cryptocurrency taxation, released a report on the 5th of April, 2023, that said that less than 0.55% of crypto investors came forward while the rest, 99.5% of crypto investors, did not pay taxes and stayed hidden.

According to the above-mentioned report, Finland and Australia have the highest proportion of tax-paying crypto investors, with 4.09% and 3.65% of the taxpayers paying their taxes, respectively. Contrarily, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines are the lowest ones on that list, with less than 0.10% of total crypto investors paying their taxes. Several countries, including India, have expressed their wishes to ban crypto in their countries due to a lack of crypto taxpayers.

How reliable is the methodology used to arrive at this conclusion?

The report is analyzed based on the ratio of taxpayers who included earnings from crypto trading to that of the number of times crypto tax-related keywords were searched on the internet. It is needless to say that this methodology is quite questionable as it’s not necessary for taxpayers to search for keywords on the internet.

Another questionable aspect of this methodology to create a report is that the number of cryptos tax-paying related searches did not differ much for many countries. Besides, the internet accessibility rate in every country is different, and this method is not doing justice to countries with a higher internet accessibility rate or countries with more accurate and specific search volume data.

Tax specialists like Chartered Accountant Greg Valles, who is a board member of Blockchain Australia, and Danny Talwar, global tax head at Koinly, have expressed their doubts regarding the accuracy of this method as the 99.5% is not in accounting with countries like the USA, India, Canada, and Australia who have several species crypto tax related guidance.

Despite the Divly report showing that 99.5% of crypto investors did not pay taxes, both the above-mentioned tax specialists are hopeful that with improved and specialized Government technology, it will become difficult for crypto investors not to pay their taxes. Several countries have protocols lined up that will obtain data regarding crypto exchange in their country. Thus, with time, people will have to comply and pay their crypto taxes on time.

