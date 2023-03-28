Do Kwon registered a company in Siberia while being hunted by the interpol

The founder of Terraform labs, which is popularly known for Luna and UST tokens, Do Kwon, has registered a new company in Siberia after a red notice was issued by Interpol. Red notices are issued for fugitives with the plan to arrest a person and take appropriate legal action. The Siberian Business Registry shows that after the issuance of the red notice, he filed for a new company called “Codokoj22 d.o.o. Beograd” for less than. $1.

Do Kwon’s new company

The fugitive has registered this new company as a consultant firm for just $0.92 or 100 Siberian Dinars. This is a major red flag because Do Kwon has been charged with multiple criminal activities. Data also shows that he has listed Han Chang-Joon as a co-director of the company even though he stays as the owner. Han was the former CEO of Chai corporation.

For registration purposes, the two individuals used their Korean passports, which were not banned by the government yet. The most shocking part is that Do Kwon even contacted a law firm, Gecic law, to represent him. And under the security checks performed by the firm, he was not found on the website of Interpol, which issued a red notice for him. This was reported by a partner at the law firm.

Arrest of the con artist

Do Kwon has finally been arrested in Montenegro, where he was trying to get on a flight using fake docs? After all, when the authorities are looking for you, you cannot stay on the run forever. Another co-founder Shib Hyun-Seong is also under the radar of the South Korean authorities.

There have been many reports and suspicions that many of the firm’s employees were involved in helping Do Kwon orchestrate such a major scam in the name of an algorithmic stablecoin. Therefore, many of his colleagues might soon be arrested and prosecuted. The next on the list is Shin (One of Terra’s founders), who has allegedly made over $100 million by selling Luna tokens illegally before the collapse. However, he has denied such claims and said that after Jan 2020, he had no connections with Terraform Labs.

