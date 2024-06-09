The Dodge Hornet, once the undisputed king (or perhaps queen) of unsold vehicles, has seen a slight improvement in its fortunes. However, this isn’t exactly cause for celebration for the brand known for its muscle cars. While it’s no longer the absolute slowest seller, the Hornet has landed itself the undesirable title of second slowest-selling car in America for June 2024.

This news comes after a rough launch for the compact crossover, positioned as Dodge’s first foray into plug-in hybrid (PHEV) territory. The Hornet, based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, aimed to bridge the gap between the brand’s iconic muscle and an electrified future. However, sales figures suggest it hasn’t quite hit the mark.

According to reports, the Dodge Hornet currently boasts a staggering 550-day supply on dealer lots. In simpler terms, this means it would take approximately a year and a half to sell all the Hornets currently available in dealerships at the current sales rate. That translates to a meager 1,283 units finding homes in the last 45 days, with a hefty 15,679 Hornets gathering dust on showroom floors.

Experts offer a multitude of reasons behind the Hornet’s struggle. Some point to the crossover’s positioning. While the Hornet is technically a compact SUV, its size might not resonate with American car buyers accustomed to the spaciousness of rivals like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The Hornet’s European cousin, the Alfa Romeo Tonale, reportedly performs well elsewhere, suggesting a potential mismatch between the vehicle and the American market’s preferences.

Price Point Sting and Crowded Nest: Why the Hornet Struggles

Another factor could be the price tag. The Hornet, particularly in its PHEV R/T trims, isn’t exactly budget-friendly. This could be a turn-off for those seeking an affordable crossover, especially when established players offer strong competition at attractive price points. Additionally, the Hornet’s status as a newcomer in the electrified vehicle segment might make it a less appealing option compared to more entrenched hybrid and electric models from Toyota, Honda, and even Tesla.

The Hornet also entered a crowded marketplace. The compact crossover segment is fiercely competitive, with established players offering a vast array of choices. Standing out in such a saturated market requires a compelling combination of features, performance, and price, and it seems the Hornet might be falling short in one or more of these areas.

So, what’s next for the Dodge Hornet? Only time will tell. Dodge might need to revisit its marketing strategy, potentially highlighting the Hornet’s performance aspects or unique features to attract a specific buyer demographic. Price adjustments could also be a consideration.

One thing is certain: the Dodge Hornet needs a significant sales boost to avoid lingering at the bottom of the sales charts. Whether Dodge can find the right formula to propel the Hornet forward remains to be seen, but the road ahead seems challenging.