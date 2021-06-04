Dogecoin is now available on Coinbase for trading!

A lot of people have been waiting for Dogecoin to arrive on Coinbase, and it has finally happened. Almost 6 hours back, the cryptocurrency was listed on the app for trading along with deposits and withdrawals. Coinbase has enabled all features that you can expect from any trading app. Initially, the support was only going to arrive on Coinbase pro, but it has also been added to the website and their basic app.

DOGE is now live on https://t.co/bCG11KMQ6s and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps. Coinbase customers can log in now to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store DOGE. — Coinbase (@coinbase) June 3, 2021

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a meme currency that was founded back in 2013 in order to mock cryptocurrencies. It was based on the dog meme of Shiba Inu and became really popular. But even though the coin was talked about, it was never seen as an investment. But then, in 2021, Elon Musk happened, and he promoted Dogecoin so much that the price of the currency almost reached $1. At present, it is trading nearly at $0.4, almost half the price of its all-time high.

Coinbase adding doge

Coinbase s the largest cryptocurrency app in the US. The app is really popular and has a lot of users, but they are not the most active in adding tokens to their platform. Almost all popular trading apps have dogecoin listed on it, and Coinbase is among the few that didn’t have it. So, recently they announced about easing up the process of adding new coins to their app and also speeding up the process. So, finally, we have Doge on their app after so many requests and trending hashtags on Twitter.

