Dogecoin trends on Twitter

It looks like November is indeed the month of DOGE because the cryptocurrency is soaring high. The eye of fortune is shining bright on cryptocurrency, and the woes of the past have been forgotten for a temporary period. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has gained over 145 percent, outshining both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Looks like it is time for DOGE supporters to open their bottles of champagne. The massive surge has made Dogecoin the top performer among the top ten largest cryptos by market capitalization. As DOGE takes the spotlight in the crypto landscape, the Twitter town is also joining the celebration. As usual, Dogecoin has made it to the trending listing on Twitter accompanies by the “DOGE to the moon” slogans. Read along to know more.

The Surge

It is indeed a fact that crypto went through a rather tough phase in the past few months. However, times are changing, and the graphs are looking more optimistic than ever, particularly for Dogecoin. The reason behind the massive surge of Dogecoin can be attributed to Musk’s takeover of Twitter. It is a fact well known that Elon Musk is a staunch supporter of Dogecoin.

According to Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex, ” Dogecoin has been witnessing a bullish momentum in the past few days following the official takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk. The meme coin has been able to break several resistance levels until now post the deal. Elon Musk has always been a huge supporter of DOGE. Any move in favor of the token has resulted in a coin surge.”

Responses On Twitter

Ever since Musk officially took over Twitter, the DOGE community has been nurturing hopes that soon enough it will possible to make payments on Twitter using Dogecoin. And when it comes to crypto, a tiny spark of hope is enough to start a chain reaction of responses on Twitter. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter.

