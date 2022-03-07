Dolphin Entertainment collaborates with The Flower Girls NFTs to make TV shows and games

Children’s film and television company Dolphin Entertainment is partnering with the Ethereum NFT collection The Flower Girls to make scripted and unscripted television series, books, games, music, events, and merchandise inspired by the NFT collection.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is an entertainment marketing and production company founded in 1996 and listed on the NASDAQ. Well-known Dolphin productions include Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101, and Justin Bieber’s movie Believe.

Female artist, Varvara Alay, designed The Flower Girls NFT collection consisting of 10,000 NFTs. Each NFT represents a “renaissance-style” portrait of a young woman. A portion of the proceeds from NFT sales goes to children’s charities.

This month, Dolphin Entertainment and Flower Girls NFT partnered to support The Flower Girls NFT charity mission. The partnership will “make scripted & unscripted television series, books, games, music, events & merchandise inspired by the NFT collection.”

The Flower Girls project has a current floor price, or minimum buy-in price, on NFT marketplace OpenSea of 0.56 Ethereum ($1,484). The collection of 10,000 NFTs has traded 4,000 ETH in secondary sales, which at the time of publication was around $10.6 million.

Flower Girls is donating 20% of its profits to children’s charities, and has already donated more than $400,000. The collection is also donating another 5% of profits toward supporting NFT collections created or designed by children.

A number of celebrities have been revealed as holders of the project, from World of Women NFT fans like Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria to other A-list actors like Brie Larson, Gwyneth Paltrow and America Ferrara. Rapper Snoop Dogg and Veefriends creator Gary Vaynerchuk are also holders of Flower Girl NFTs.

Dolphin isn’t the first company to partner with an NFT collection to develop animated content. Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, recently announced it was partnering with the World of Women to develop a television series based on the NFT collection.

In January, Dolphin Entertainment launched a pre-Beijing winter Olympics Winter Sports Champions NFT collection. On DolphinNFT, fans can purchase NFTs that unite winter athletes with the world of comic books.