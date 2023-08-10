Dough Spectrum Black – World’s First 32-Inch Gaming Monitor to Be Released Soon

To take your gaming experience to the next level, finally, you will be getting a new gaming monitor which a pro gamer has ever dreamed of getting! Yes, Dough Tech has made it possible, and infact they are bringing the world’s first 32-inch gaming monitor which will be coming with all the features you need.

If you are a pro gamer who is desperate to upgrade to new Gaming hardware, especially a new gaming monitor then here we have got you covered with something which will interest you. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look into it:

Dough Spectrum Black 32-inch Gaming Monitor – World’s First Gaming Monitor

Dough Tech has finally taken the crown to launch its new and world’s first gaming monitor which is spread across in 32 inches.

In this 32-inch monitor, you will be getting to see all the premium features let it be from the hardware side where you will get an OLED Panel that can spit up to 4K resolution out of the box.

However, the new 32-inch Spectrum Black Gaming monitor by Dough has been something that has been taking the attention of many fans, thanks to its amazing features which are expected to feature for this new gaming monitor.

Though there are many gaming monitors in the market, especially by LG and Alienware considering its premium price tag, it has been something that left many gamers to think twice before upgrading to a new gaming monitor.

However, with the release of the new Spectrum Black monitor, it’s been said that the release of the new OLED panel will be helping towards taking your gaming experience to the next level.

As far as specification and features are concerned, the new Spectrum Black gaming monitor will be coming with an OLED Panel on the front side which will be spread across 32 inches and will be supporting a peak resolution of UHD resolution.

To take the gaming features to the next level, the new gaming monitor will be coming with a new Adaptive-Sync technology which will be providing better-enhanced gaming performance out of the box. Also, the gaming monitor will be coming with the support for a faster 240Hz faster refresh rate too.

Talking more about the gaming monitor, it’s been claimed by Dough that their new Spectrum Gaming monitor will be offering “best-in-class optical performance” thanks to the Gorilla Glass with DXC.

Dough Spectrum Black 32-inch Gaming Monitor – What’s the Price?

Despite having gaming monitors on the market, it’s something that has been always more and more expensive for gamers to buy. However, you won’t be facing the same issue with the Dough Spectrum Black Gaming Monitor where the pricing is expected to start from $699 for the matte model.

However, for the glass model, you will be required to pay an additional $100 which will be taking the price to $799. This price is only applicable for pre-orders. After the release, the product will be priced at $1099 and $1299 respectively.

Conclusion – Should You Consider Buying Dough Spectrum Black 32-inch Gaming Monitor?

Friends in gaming, it’s time to settle in for a revolution is going to take place! By introducing the first 32-inch gaming display in the world that is poised to blow your gaming socks off, Dough Tech has just dropped the mic.

This might be the piece of good news you’ve been waiting for if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your gaming setup, particularly your display. Introducing the 32-inch Dough Spectrum Black Gaming Monitor, a true game-changer.

Now for the million-dollar query, gamers: Is the 32-inch Dough Spectrum Black Gaming Monitor worth your money? So, if you’re looking for a monitor that combines cutting-edge technology, stunning pictures, and an affordable price, this might be your lucky day. The Dough Spectrum Black appears to give an immersive gaming experience that’s worth every pixel, regardless of whether you’re a casual gamer or an avid competitive esports fan.

