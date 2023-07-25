Ducati NFTs launch all set for this week on XRP ledger

In a groundbreaking move that further blurs the lines between the automotive and digital realms, renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is set to make its grand entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This week, Ducati is all set to unveil its exclusive NFTs collection on the XRP Ledger, marking its foray into the blockchain-driven art market.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have rapidly emerged as a transformative force in the world of art and collectables, enabling creators to tokenize their digital works and establish true ownership rights using blockchain technology. By entering this space, Ducati is poised to expand its brand influence, attract a new generation of enthusiasts, and tap into the burgeoning crypto and blockchain community.

XRP Ledger’s Surprising Success: A Thriving NFT Hub for Ducati’s Debut

Over a year has passed since Ducati announced its intention to embrace web3 technology and venture into the NFT space on the XRP Ledger, which was created by Ripple. Now, the renowned motorcycle brand is gearing up to launch its inaugural collection of free digital collectables later this week. While the exact influence of the recent partial legal ruling in favour of Ripple in the United States on Ducati’s timing remains uncertain, the brand is moving forward with its NFT plans.

Although the XRP Ledger might not be the first blockchain platform that comes to mind for NFTs, it has seen significant activity in this realm. According to Ripple, an impressive 1.2 million NFTs were minted on the XRP Ledger between November 2022 and March 2023. Notably, one of the most successful NFT collections on this blockchain, known as XPunks, achieved a sales volume of $23,000 in the last seven days. This noteworthy performance would rank it outside the top 300 among all blockchain collections.

Exclusive Ducati Collectible: A Historic Video Showcase of Iconic Logos

On July 26, Ducati will unveil its first-ever collectable, a captivating video compilation displaying the evolution of Ducati logos featured on motorcycle tanks since the brand’s inception in 1946. To participate in this momentous launch, users must register within seven days of the release date. As is customary with most NFT drops, early adopters of the initial collectable will be granted access to forthcoming project releases. However, details regarding future developments of Ducati NFTs beyond this point remain scarce.

In this ambitious endeavour, Ducati has teamed up with Web3 Pro, a notable partner that shares ties with another esteemed Italian brand, Lamborghini, the parent company of Ducati. Web3 Pro distinguishes itself as a brand engagement and loyalty agency, prioritizing the fusion of technology and brand experiences over a singular technological focus.

Although numerous major automotive brands have already made their presence felt in the web3 realm, NFT drops specifically aimed at the motorcycling community have remained relatively rare. While Animoca Brands organized an NFT-based game for the MotoGP racing series, and Yamaha in Thailand released a collection back in 2021, the overall participation of motorcycle-focused brands in the web3 world has been limited and infrequent.

Ducati’s leap into the world of NFTs on the XRP Ledger with Ducati NFTs marks a pivotal moment where a renowned automotive giant embraces the digital revolution. By launching their exclusive NFT collection, Ducati aims to forge deeper connections with enthusiasts and attract new audiences, blending their rich heritage with cutting-edge innovation. The XRP Ledger’s eco-friendly and efficient transaction capabilities align perfectly with Ducati’s vision for sustainability and seamless experiences. As the automotive industry explores blockchain-driven digital assets, Ducati’s move may set the stage for wider NFT adoption among other players in the sector. With their historic video showcase launch and future project releases, Ducati and Web3 Pro are poised to ignite a new era of brand engagement and loyalty in the motorcycling world.

Also Read: Federal Reserve of San Francisco Ventures into CBDC Development.

Comments

comments