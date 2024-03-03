Finally available in theaters, Dune: Part 2 is a must-see for fans of the franchise. If you want to purchase the themed popcorn bucket, be sure to bring extra napkins. We’ve found some amazing discounts that honor the Herbert family, so if you’re enjoying the second installment of the Denis Villeneuve-directed epic and want even more opportunities to interact with the Dune universe, here they are. For the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium TTRPG from Modiphius, for instance, you can now get a complete set of core rulebooks and supplemental materials for just $18 at Humble. Dune book box sets in paperback and hardback are also available at Amazon at a discount.

In addition to some amazing savings on a PlayStation 5 hardware bundle, select Pokémon titles are now on sale in honor of Pokémon Day, which occurred earlier this week, if you’re in need of something a bit less grim.

This week’s top gaming deals

Dune: Adventures in the Imperium, one of the greatest Dune games ever, is currently available at Humble as part of an amazing package. This $17 package contains character sheets, the Gamemaster’s Toolkit, the core rulebook, and over a dozen additional PDFs to let you develop your adventures, so you have everything you need to get started with the spicy tabletop environment. You may also get a 50% discount on a variety of hard copy Dune: Adventures in the Imperium goods from the Modiphus shop by purchasing this package.

The first significant offer on the PlayStation 5 of 2024 has been fulfilled by Best Buy. The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console package, which comes with a copy of the game and the more recent, thin edition of the disc-based PlayStation 5, has been available at the shop for just $449.99 (was $499.99) as of Thursday. This bundle already saves you the $69.99 it would have cost to purchase the game alone at its standard price. You’re now receiving a respectable discount on the gear itself. There has never been a better moment to purchase Sony’s platform, since the PlayStation 5 game catalog is growing and already has a ton of amazing games. The current offer on the device is the best we’ve seen since the holidays.

In addition to the thrilling opening weekend of Dune: Part Two, Pokémon Day 2024 allowed the Pokémon Company to make several interesting announcements. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl, and other Pokémon games for the Switch are currently on sale for $39.99 at Walmart. However, we will have to wait until 2025 for our next full-fledged title, which is titled Pokémon Legends Z-A.

He best value in entertainment this week

Dune Trilogy Hardcover

The first three volumes of the Dune epic are collected in a beautiful hardback set that costs $83 on Amazon ($149.99). Every book has a fantastic cover illustration in addition to an illustrated poster inside the dust jacket. The original Dune book as well as its two sequels, Children of Dune and Dune: Messiah, are included in this compilation.

Colombia Classics: Volume 4

Another beloved romantic comedy is Dune which is if you enjoy the beach. For those who would like to expand their collection of tangible material, Amazon is presently selling a reduced 4K Blu-ray copy of the 2021 picture for $23.99 ($33.99). A limited edition 4K Blu-ray of the first Dune movie from 1984 is also available at Walmart for $23.97 (was $34.99).

Frank Herbert Dune 6- Book Boxed Set

If you enjoy romantic comedies or dramas (rom dramedies?), The Columbia Classics collection’s fourth volume is presently on sale for $149 on Amazon, which is the lowest price the $216 box set has ever been. Inside a gorgeous bi-fold box, this collection of six 4K Blu-rays includes His Girl Friday, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Kramer vs. Kramer, Starman, Sleepless in Seattle, and Punch Drunk Love.