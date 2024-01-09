Duolingo Inc., a leading language-learning software provider, has adopted generative artificial intelligence (AI) to expedite content creation, resulting in a restructuring that includes a reduction in its contractor workforce. The company, renowned for its innovative language education approach, confirmed on Monday that around 10% of its contractors have been “offboarded” as part of an efficiency-driven initiative.

AI Integration and Its Impact on the Workforce

During an August earnings call, Duolingo CEO, Luis von Ahn, revealed the integration of generative AI to streamline script creation for the app, aimed at efficiently scaling course content. Beyond written materials, Duolingo has incorporated AI-generated voices into the app. Additionally, the company has introduced Duolingo Max, a premium offering that includes AI-generated feedback and facilitates multilingual conversations.

Navigating the Workforce Transition

A spokesperson clarified that the reduction in contractor positions should not be viewed as a direct substitution of human workers with AI. Many full-time employees and contractors actively utilize AI in their roles. As of the end of 2022, Duolingo boasted a workforce of 600 full-time employees, and the spokesperson assured that this adjustment has not impacted their positions.

Market Response and Financial Performance

Following this strategic shift, Duolingo’s shares experienced a notable 3.4% surge, reaching $211.09 at 12:15 p.m. in New York. This positive response is particularly noteworthy, considering the company’s impressive performance throughout 2023, during which its shares more than tripled.

Broader Industry Trends and AI’s Impact on the Workforce

Duolingo’s move reflects a broader trend within the tech industry, where companies increasingly leverage AI tools to handle tasks traditionally performed by human workers. The rise of generative AI has sparked discussions and concerns within employee groups and unions regarding potential job displacement. A report from the World Economic Forum in April predicted “significant labor-market disruption” over the next five years due to AI, although it acknowledged potential positive impacts as employers seek workers with enhanced technical skills.

Industry Response to Workforce Concerns

Responding to these concerns, Microsoft Corp. recently announced a partnership with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to address the impact of AI on employment. Microsoft President Brad Smith emphasized the need for collaboration between the industry and labor to enhance the working environment. Smith acknowledged the potential for AI to eliminate certain routine aspects of jobs, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach.

Other Industry Players and Workforce Adjustments

Chegg Inc., a provider of online homework-help services, made a similar move earlier by announcing a 4% reduction in its workforce, aiming to integrate AI into tutoring services. IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, shared in May that the company anticipated a hiring pause for roles susceptible to automation by AI technology in the coming years. He highlighted a potential 30% automation rate in back-office functions over a five-year period.

As the tech industry continues to evolve and integrate AI into various aspects of operations, the dynamics between technology and the workforce remain a critical consideration. Companies are navigating these changes thoughtfully and collaboratively with their employees and stakeholders, recognizing the need for a balanced and inclusive approach to technological advancements.