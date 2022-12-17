Dying Light 2 Mod Support Coming To Consoles

Earlier today, Techland held a question-and-answer session with fans on the game’s official Discord about Dying Light 2, as well as what is next in store for the future of the game. Official Developer Tools for Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been released, which allows players to make custom maps, as well as provide mod support. In keeping with this spirit, Techland has announced the addition of mod.io partners.

Thankfully, Techland did not back down in their response, with some confirmed things coming in the form of Dying Light 2 modding tools for the PC version, with the studio also looking into adding PC modding to the console versions. Developer-publisher Techland has never been on hand to provide any updates about this, but with the game set to feature cooperative multiplayer options, the support is therefore widely assumed to have been a given among players.