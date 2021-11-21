Earnings Winners and Sinners this week – 15 Nov to 20 Nov, 2021

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week.

The Nasdaq shut at all-time highs while the S&P 500 plunged simply 0.14%. In the interim, the Dow dropped 0.75% and Russell 2K fell 0.86%.

Greenland Technologies exploded 89.46% today to 7-month highs in the wake of delivering its second electric modern vehicle line. You can peruse more about the release here.

Intuit ascended to new highs after reporting earnings. $INTU is a Winner below.

Oil stocks fell once more – $MRO moved down 8.21%, $EOG plunged 9.66%, and $APA deflated 11.71%.

Energy ETF $XLE cracked 3.9% like an egg. Financials ETF $XLF flopped 1.09% and shut beneath its 50-day moving normally. Tech and shopper optional shut the week at new highs.

Ethereum remembered the entirety of the previous misfortunes and afterward some. $ETH.X is actually down 7.4% this week, however, we’ll see what the end of the week brings.

Intuit expanded 10% and shut at record highs following its first quarterly income report. Check out the full report beneath.

$LCID raced 17.34%, $AUR ascended 51.4%, and $ENJ.X jumped 21%.

Here are the closing prices:

S&P 500 4,697 -0.14% Nasdaq 16,057 +0.40% Russell 2000 2,343 -0.86% Dow Jones 35,601 -0.75% The Winners & The Sinners:

The Winners: