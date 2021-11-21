Earnings Winners and Sinners this week – 15 Nov to 20 Nov, 2021

Here are the reports for the Winners and the Sinners for this week.
The Nasdaq shut at all-time highs while the S&P 500 plunged simply 0.14%. In the interim, the Dow dropped 0.75% and Russell 2K fell 0.86%.
Greenland Technologies exploded 89.46% today to 7-month highs in the wake of delivering its second electric modern vehicle line. You can peruse more about the release here.
Intuit ascended to new highs after reporting earnings. $INTU is a Winner below.
Oil stocks fell once more – $MRO moved down 8.21%, $EOG plunged 9.66%, and $APA deflated 11.71%.
Energy ETF $XLE cracked 3.9% like an egg. Financials ETF $XLF flopped 1.09% and shut beneath its 50-day moving normally. Tech and shopper optional shut the week at new highs.
Ethereum remembered the entirety of the previous misfortunes and afterward some. $ETH.X is actually down 7.4% this week, however, we’ll see what the end of the week brings.
Intuit expanded 10% and shut at record highs following its first quarterly income report. Check out the full report beneath.
$LCID raced 17.34%, $AUR ascended 51.4%, and $ENJ.X jumped 21%.
Here are the closing prices:
|S&P 500
|4,697
|-0.14%
|Nasdaq
|16,057
|+0.40%
|Russell 2000
|2,343
|-0.86%
|Dow Jones
|35,601
|-0.75%
The Winners & The Sinners:
The Winners:
△ #17 S&P 500 – Intuit was the standout name. The financial software company entered the list as a Freshman ranked 17th.
$INTU increased 10.1% on Friday and shut at unequaled highs after a stellar earnings report. Profit developed 63% year-over-year and the organization raised the monetary year 2022 income direction to 26-28% development.
EPS: $1.53 (versus $0.99 anticipated)
Income: $2 billion (versus $1.81 billion anticipated)
Here’s the daily chart:
$INTU is up 82.27% YTD.
△ #2 N100 – Moderna marched 14.1% and put together its best week months.
$MRNA closed positive four days in the current week however had held back something special for later. The biotech acquired 4.9% on Friday after the FDA gave authorization of sponsor portions of COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. for grown-ups 18+.
Here’s the daily chart attempting to fill its earnings gap from Nov 5:
$MRNA is up 152.5% YTD.
The Sinners
▼ #6 – N100 – Applied Materials moved 2 spots lower after forfeiting 4.33% .
$AMAT was hanging together a decent week until Friday came along. The semiconductor plunged 5.5% on Friday subsequent to delivering Q4 income information.
Applied Materials distributed a record yearly income of $23.06 billion, which became 34% YoY.
You can peruse the full report here
Here’s the daily chart:
▼ #9 R2K – Marathon Digital Holdings dipped 28% and dropped 4 spots from #5 to #9. $MARA was the biggest loser of all lists.
Subsequent to declaring an upgraded $650 million convertible senior notes proposing to help its obtainment of extra Bitcoin miners, $MARA fell 27% on Monday.
Long distance race then, at that point, said that it has received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for data associated with its server farm contracts in Hardin, Montana.
$MARA is still up 423.75% YTD.
▼ #16 S&P 500 – APA Corporation collapsed 11.7% and was biggest loser.
On Tuesday $APA announced a successful stream test at Sapakara south and sub-business dark oil revelation at Bonboni seaward Suriname on Block 58.
In any case, the uplifting news couldn’t avoid the shortcoming as the whole energy area pulled back.
Can $APA stabilize itself in Week 47 or will the shortcoming proceed? Put down your wagers, Here’s the week by week graph:
$APA is still up 83.23% YTD.