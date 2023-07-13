Eccentrica Cars Unveils Lamborghini Diablo Restomod: A Fusion of Heritage and Modernity

A San Marino based startup Eccentrica Cars has made headlines in the automotive world with the introduction of their highly anticipated restomod vehicle, the Eccentrica. Designed as a tribute to the iconic Lamborghini Diablo, this custom built car combines the heritage of the past with the technology and performance of the present. Spearheaded by Emanuel Colombini, a passionate Lamborghini enthusiast and entrepreneur, Eccentrica Cars aims to produce a limited run of 19 meticulously tailored Eccentrica vehicles.

Honoring Lamborghini’s Legacy:

The Eccentrica serves as a halo car for Eccentrica Cars, paying homage to Lamborghini’s rich heritage. Emmanuel Colombini, the President of Eccentrica Cars and former CEO of the Colombini Group has a deep appreciation for Lamborghini’s history which he combines with his experience as an amateur driver in Lamborghini’s Super Trofeo series to contribute to this project. With the Eccentrica, Colombini aims to capture the essence of the Diablo and infuse it with modern technology and performance enhancements.

Combining Power and Style:

The initial prototype of the Eccentrica has some impressive specifications. It boasts a reinforced chassis and is powered by a modified 5.7-liter V12 engine which delivers a staggering 542 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. With these enhancements, the Eccentrica accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and offers a thrilling driving experience. The restomod vehicle incorporates lightweight materials such as titanium and carbon fiber, contributing to its agility and performance. Retro-inspired 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires complement the sleek exterior design, reminiscent of the Diablo GT, GTR, and SV.

Modern Upgrades:

While the Eccentrica pays tribute to its ’90s roots, it also features modern upgrades. The vehicle incorporates contemporary lighting, including new “pop-down” units to enhance visibility and aesthetics. The interior showcases a blend of nostalgia and futuristic elements with touches of carbon fiber, polished premium metal buttons and switches, and an all-over blue leather and Alcantara cabin. Analog-digital displays offer a balance between traditional and modern information visualization. A standout feature is the open-gate manual gearbox which reinforces the notion that the Eccentrica is meant to be driven and enjoyed to its fullest.

Implications and Production:

Eccentrica Cars plans to produce only 19 of the Eccentrica, each meticulously crafted and tailored to the customer’s specifications. The starting price for these exclusive vehicles is estimated to be around $1.3 million USD excluding the cost of the donor car. With such limited production numbers, the Eccentrica is poised to become a highly sought after collector’s item.

Eccentrica Cars and Emanuel Colombini:

Eccentrica Cars is the brainchild of Emanuel Colombini, a successful entrepreneur with a background in the furniture business. As the former CEO of the Colombini Group, he brings a wealth of experience and business acumen to the automotive industry. His passion for Lamborghini and his involvement in motorsports, specifically the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series have driven him to create a truly exceptional restomod vehicle. Through Eccentrica Cars, Colombini aims to provide enthusiasts and collectors with a unique blend of automotive history and contemporary craftsmanship.

Impact on the Automotive Industry:

The introduction of the Eccentrica restomod car demonstrates the enduring appeal of iconic vehicles from the past. By combining the classic design of the Lamborghini Diablo with modern technology and performance enhancements, Eccentrica Cars has successfully bridged the gap between nostalgia and innovation. This move could potentially inspire other entrepreneurs and startups to explore the restomod market, breathing new life into beloved vintage cars.

Conclusion:

The Eccentrica, a restomod version of the Lamborghini Diablo, represents the passion and vision of Emanuel Colombini and Eccentrica Cars. This limited-edition vehicle pays homage to the Diablo’s history while embracing the advancements of the present. With its fusion of heritage and modernity, the Eccentrica promises an exhilarating driving experience for a fortunate few collectors. As Eccentrica Cars makes its mark on the automotive industry, it serves as a testament to the enduring allure of classic cars and the possibilities of combining vintage aesthetics with contemporary performance.

