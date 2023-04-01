Economist Nouriel Roubini claims that most U.S. banks are technically near insolvency

Nouriel Roubini, an economist known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, has made a bold claim that most U.S. banks are “technically near insolvency,” with hundreds already “fully insolvent.” In an opinion piece for Project Syndicate, Roubini argued that the pandemic-induced economic downturn had exacerbated the underlying vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system, leaving many banks in a precarious position.

Roubini’s claim: most U.S. banks are technically near insolvency

Roubini pointed to several factors that have contributed to this situation, including the high levels of debt held by households and businesses and the overvaluation of assets such as stocks and real estate. He also highlighted the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates, which has put pressure on banks’ profitability by squeezing the difference between the interest they earn on loans and the interest they pay on deposits. He argued that this had forced many banks to take on more risk in order to generate profits, which has made them more vulnerable to potential losses.

Concentration in the U.S. banking system could lead to a systemic crisis

The economist went on to claim that the U.S. banking system is “highly concentrated,” with a small number of large institutions dominating the market. This concentration, he argued, has created a situation where most U.S. banks are technically near insolvency.

Roubini’s warnings are not without precedent. The 2008 financial crisis was caused in part by the collapse of several large U.S. banks, which triggered a chain reaction that led to a global economic downturn. The current situation, however, is complicated by the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainties it has created.

Despite Roubini’s dire warnings, some analysts have pushed back against his claims. They argue that the U.S. banking system is more resilient than it was in 2008, thanks to stronger regulations and higher levels of capitalization. They also point out that the Federal Reserve has taken steps to support banks during the pandemic, such as offering emergency loans and relaxing certain regulatory requirements.

Nevertheless, Roubini’s comments that most U.S. banks are technically near insolvency are likely to spark a debate about the health of the U.S. financial system and the potential risks that lie ahead. As the pandemic continues to take its toll on the economy, it remains to be seen how well the banking sector will fare in the coming months and years.

Also Read: Crypto exchange Kraken sponsors F1 car featuring Bitcoin whitepaper.