Ronnie Screwvala-led edtech unicorn upGrad is gearing up to raise INR 287.5 crore (approximately $34.4 million) in debt funding from EvolutionX Debt Capital. This move is aimed at bolstering the company’s growth capital, covering operating expenses, and supporting general corporate purposes. The planned funding round underscores upGrad’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position and expand its educational offerings.

According to regulatory filings accessed by Inc42, upGrad’s members passed a resolution in an extraordinary general meeting to issue and allot 25 lakh non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and 3.75 lakh optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to EvolutionX. Specifically, 3.8 lakh NCDs will be issued to EvolutionX Debt Capital India Fund I, while 21.2 lakh NCDs will go to EvolutionX Debt Capital Master Fund I, each priced at INR 1,000. Additionally, 3.75 lakh OCDs will be allocated to EvolutionX Debt Capital India Fund I.

Purpose of the Funding

The proceeds from this debt funding round will be utilized to fuel upGrad’s growth capital, fund operating expenses, and cater to general corporate needs. This strategic infusion of capital is expected to provide the necessary resources for the company to enhance its market position and expand its educational services.

Financial Results for FY23

In the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), upGrad reported significant financial growth. The startup’s operating revenue surged by 97% to INR 1,169.6 crore, up from INR 595 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, the company’s net loss also increased by 76% to INR 1,141.5 crore, compared to INR 648.2 crore in FY22. Despite the losses, the substantial increase in revenue highlights the growing demand for upGrad’s educational programs.

Previous Funding and Strategic Initiatives

Earlier this year, upGrad was reportedly in advanced discussions to raise $100 million for the acquisition of the US-based education firm Udacity. Although there have been no updates on this potential acquisition since then, the move indicates upGrad’s ambition to expand its global footprint and diversify its educational offerings.

Founded in 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, Phalgun Kompalli, and Ravijot Chugh, upGrad offers higher education courses and skilling programs in collaboration with universities. The company has raised over $672 million in total funding to date, with prominent investors including Temasek, Lupa Systems, and the International Finance Corporation. In March 2023, upGrad raised INR 300 crore ($36.5 million) via a rights issue, further strengthening its financial base.

EvolutionX Debt Capital: A Strategic Partner

EvolutionX Debt Capital is known for its focus on providing growth-stage debt financing to technology and innovation-driven companies in Asia. The firm’s expertise in identifying and supporting high-potential ventures makes it a strategic partner for upGrad. By securing funding from EvolutionX, upGrad can leverage this relationship to accelerate its growth trajectory and achieve its long-term objectives.

Implications for upGrad

The debt funding from EvolutionX will not only provide upGrad with the necessary capital to sustain its operations and drive growth but also enhance its credibility among investors and stakeholders. This move signals confidence in upGrad’s business model and growth potential, positioning the company favorably in the competitive edtech market.

upGrad’s strategic goals include expanding its market reach, enhancing its course offerings, and solidifying its position as a leader in the edtech space. The company plans to use the new funding to invest in technology, develop new programs, and forge partnerships with more universities globally. These initiatives are aimed at addressing the evolving needs of learners and staying ahead of industry trends.

While upGrad’s growing revenue is a positive sign, the company must also address its increasing losses. Strategic investments in technology and course development, along with effective cost management, will be crucial in achieving profitability. The additional capital from EvolutionX will provide the necessary support to implement these strategies.

upGrad’s decision to raise $34 million in debt funding from EvolutionX Debt Capital marks a significant step in its growth journey. The capital infusion will help the company fuel its expansion plans, cover operational costs, and enhance its educational offerings. Despite the challenges of increasing losses, upGrad’s substantial revenue growth and strategic initiatives position it well for future success. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains a key player in the rapidly evolving edtech landscape.