EeVe, an Indian EV Startup from Odisha

EeVe is an Indian EV startup which was launched in the year 2018. The company was founded by Harshvardhan Didwania who is a Commerce graduate. The company is based in Bhubaneswar and has sold more than 7000 e bikes so far. The company boasts an impressive clientele which includes Flipkart, Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy.

Didwania wanted to make EV’s affordable to all and also saw an opportunity in the electric vehicle sector in India, which is still growing at a massive scale. The company currently has a presence in over 50 cities across India. It saw a massive growth of 300 per cent from the year 2019 and is hoping to reach 20-25 crores in 2021.

Harshvardhan Didwania said that, “EeVe India is reshaping the automotive industry as it’s one-of-its-kind electric automobile start-up that strikes a balance between high-end technology and the ecological health of the world on one platform. EV sales stood at 3.8 lakh units in 2019-20, which is expected to grow exponentially to 63 lakh units by 2027. We want to use this opportunity and be a part of this e-mobility revolution.”

EeVe is the first electric vehicle company from East India and was labelled as the ‘Most Promising EV Startup’ by the Chief Minister of Odisha Mr Naveen Patnik. The company had to face a lot of challenges; the biggest one was changing the people’s mindset. The team made use of social media and word of mouth tactics in order to spread awareness amongst folks regarding the motor system, battery options and how to identify quality vehicles.

The three bestselling scooters of this company are Xeniaa, Wind and Ahava. Speaking about the features and benefits of each of these ebikes Harshvardhan Didwania said, “Xeniaa is powered with a lithium-ion battery, 250 watt Bosch motor. It has a range of 70 km. Xeniaa 2.0 has advanced features like dual-tone body colour, Bluetooth speaker, dual disc brake, Illuminating ignition switch and can be charged in under four hours.”

Adding up to that, Harshvardhan Didwania said, “Wind and Ahava have been the best performers in the lead-acid category. With a range of 60 to 70 km and a payload capacity of up to 140 kilos, it has been customers’ first preference. All of our vehicles are designed for the Indian roads.”

The company proves a five year warranty on its scooters. The battery warranty is for one year. The vehicles are equipped with many smart and high tech features such as IoT enabled with GPS navigation, geo fencing, geo tagging and an anti theft lock system.

The batteries incorporated in these e bikes are swappable. The batteries can be charged anywhere with the help of basic sockets which the phones and laptops use. With all such amazing features, the e bikes also provide riding at a very low cost of 18 paise per kilometre.

The company claims that vehicles by EeVe were able to reduce 1.9 metric tonnes of Co2 emissions in the last three years. The average maintenance cost of these e-scooters is 33 percent lesser than a vehicle which runs on petrol.

The current production capacity of this company stands at 12,000 units per year which they are hoping to increase to 7.5 lakh units by the end of the year with the help of a new factory.