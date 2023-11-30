In the ever-evolving landscape of electric vehicles (EVs), Rivian has made a significant move by launching a leasing program for its electric R1T pickup truck. This development is particularly noteworthy for those eagerly awaiting the release of Tesla’s Cybertruck, offering an alternative to the prolonged wait.

The Rivian R1T emerges as a formidable contender in the electric vehicle market, boasting impressive specifications that blend performance, utility, and luxury. Performance-wise, the R1T is a powerhouse, especially in its Quad-Motor All-Wheel Drive configuration, achieving 0-60 mph in a mere 3.0 seconds, with a top speed of 125 mph.

It delivers a staggering 835 horsepower and 1,152 lb-ft of torque. The R1T offers three battery pack options: Standard (135 kWh), Large (170 kWh), and Max (180 kWh), providing an EPA-estimated range of up to 410 miles, depending on the pack.

In terms of drivetrain, the R1T features a gearless transmission and is available in either dual-motor or quad-motor configurations, ensuring robust all-wheel drive capabilities. Its towing capacity is equally impressive, capable of handling up to 11,000 pounds, complemented by a payload capacity of 1,760 pounds.

Rivian’s Bold Move

Rivian, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, has initiated a leasing program for its R1T pickup in 14 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. This strategic move caters to a growing segment of consumers interested in EVs but hesitant to commit to a full purchase.

Leasing Process and Costs

The option to lease the R1T is a game-changer for many potential EV owners. It not only provides a chance to experience an electric pickup without a long-term commitment but also comes with financial incentives. Lessees are eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV lease credit, a significant advantage over the $3,750 credit available to Rivian buyers.

Rivian has streamlined the leasing process, making it accessible and straightforward through their website. Prospective lessees can select their preferred color and check inventory availability with just their zip code. The estimated monthly lease cost ranges between $800 and $900, with a $5,000 down payment and a non-refundable $1,000 deposit, based on excellent credit and a 10,000-mile annual limit.

Understanding the Financials

The lease includes a $7,500 upfront capitalized cost reduction provided by the lessor. This means it’s the customer’s responsibility to seek the federal EV lease incentive. Additionally, there’s an $895 acquisition fee, which is a standard payment to the leasing company to initiate the lease.

Leasing an EV like the Rivian R1T offers a unique opportunity for consumers to try out an electric vehicle without the long-term commitment of purchasing. This approach is particularly appealing under the Inflation Reduction Act, as leasing qualifies for a full $7,500 federal tax credit. Moreover, leasing is categorized as commercial business under the IRA, exempting it from certain regulations that apply to purchases.

Rivian’s foray into leasing is just the beginning. The company plans to expand this program to include different models and more markets in the future. This expansion will likely increase Rivian’s footprint in the EV market, providing more options for consumers and potentially influencing the strategies of other EV manufacturers.

Rivian’s introduction of a leasing program for the R1T pickup is a significant development in the electric vehicle sector. It offers a practical alternative for those waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck and others who are curious about EV ownership but not ready for a full purchase. With financial incentives and the flexibility of a lease, Rivian is poised to attract a broader customer base, further accelerating the transition to electric vehicles.