One of the great things about roulette is that it can be played for both small and high stakes. High-rollers can win big by betting big and there are many roulette sites built for those players in particular. These roulette sites usually have additional and specialized features to attract high rollers and address their concerns.

In this article, we’ll discuss what to look for in high-stakes roulette and what roulette sites to take into account if you’re a high roller looking for a new site to play on. The best roulette sites are the ones that can accommodate both the high-stakes and casual players.

How Much You Can Bet?

What constitutes a high-stakes bet isn’t easy to determine since it varies from one player to another and between different roulette sites. The first thing to look for in a roulette site is therefore the size of the bet you can make. The sites limit both the smallest and the lowest possible bet.

It’s important for players to have wiggle room when it comes to the size of their wagers. This allows them to implement a wagering strategy and change the bet size based on their winnings or losses.

How Much You Can Withdraw?

Another important feature for high rollers is the ability to withdraw the funds that they won. Many roulette sites have a limit as to how much a player can withdraw at once and how much they can withdraw within a month. Some don’t have such a limit and are made for wagers of all sizes.

Players that use cryptocurrencies can withdraw any amount instantly and there are no fees to pay regardless of the amount. This leads roulette sites to increase their limits and accommodate their users.

Special Features

Many roulette sites offer special features for VIP features. These often come in the form of bonuses, deposit matches, and free spins for other games. Bonuses such as these are attached to wagering requirements, often lower for VIP players, but still significant.

Some sites also offer lower fees for deposits and withdrawals made in high-stake tournaments and games. These features are important to consider when choosing which roulette site to use and they can make a difference when it comes to mitigating the risks involved. Online reviews provide a good source for players to compare and contrast different sites in this regard.

Which Roulette Sites to Use

There are hundreds of roulette sites that can be suitable for high-roller players. These offer roulette games with varying bet sizes and the ability to withdraw large winnings. At the same time, these gambling sites are also fair and easy to use, they have a mobile version and have a good customer support system in place.

Cloudbet

Cloudbet is a well-reviewed and trusted gambling site that offers many other games beyond blackjack. It has a VIP promotion for high roller players that includes a variety of special services. VIP players have access to an account manager and a dedicated support channel. They also get free spins and additional bonuses.

Cloudbet accepts payments in dozens of crypto and traditional currencies. The payout speed depends on the payment method, but it’s instant for crypto. There’s no limit as to how much you can withdraw at any given time.

BC.Game

BC.Game is another reputable casino, well-reviewed by its users. It also features a VIP program for high rollers. It’s a comprehensive program with a long list of benefits. These include account managers, a dedicated customer support channel, access to exclusive events, cashbacks, numerous bonuses, and free chips.

It accepts payments in both crypto and fiat currency and crypto payments are instant. There are no limits to how much of their winnings a player can withdraw at all times, so it’s well suited to high-roller players.

Casumo

Casumo is a relatively new online casino that features many other games besides roulette. Its online reviews do point out some problems with the design and customer support, but most of those are fixed or at least fixable. Casumo doesn’t offer a VIP program so there’s no difference between high rollers and ordinary players when it comes to bonus features.

Casumo users can withdraw unlimited amounts at any given time. The casino accepts payments and allows withdrawals in both traditional fiat currency and dozens of different cryptocurrencies.

ThunderPick

ThunderPick has a good reputation overall and it’s well-liked by its users. There were some issues regarding the complicated verification process and delays in setting up an account. The casino requires players to submit a picture ID, which is causing the delays. The VIP program for high-rollers includes faster withdrawals, account managers, and frequent bonuses.

ThunderPick accepts payments in fiat currencies via cards, banks, and digital wallets, as well as cryptocurrencies. The monthly limit for withdrawals is 75.000 Euros.

Doggo Casino

Doggo Casino is a reputable casino with a slick and modern interface, easy to use on both desktop and mobile devices. It’s licensed in Curacao which is common, but there are better licenses out there. The registration process is overly complicated and can take a while. There’s no VIP program in Doggo Casino so high-roller roulette players get the same treatment as anyone else.

The payments can be made in more than a dozen cryptocurrencies and via traditional banks and cards. There’s a 5000 Euros a day limit on withdrawals.

Superslots

Superslots is one of the best-reviewed online gambling establishments out there. There are almost no bad reviews and players love the casino and its features. It has a mobile version which is almost the same as the desktop version. There’s no VIP program available, only bonuses are applied to all players equally.

The casino is very well suited to high rollers since it has a very high withdrawal limit. At this point, it’s set at 100.000 USD per day. The payments and withdrawals are available in crypto and fiat currency.

Mystake

Mystake is a trusted and properly licensed online casino that offers other games beyond roulette. There are some negative reviews regarding Mystake and they are mostly about the quality of its customer support. This is its worst feature and the casino is working on fixing it. There’s a VIP program but it’s not always clear what it offers since it changes on a regular basis.

There are over a dozen cryptocurrencies players can use to bet on Mystake, as well as traditional payment options such as banks and cards using traditional currencies. It has a limit of 15.000 Euros per month which can be troubling for some high rollers.

To Sum Things Up

Roulette can be played for small amounts and mostly for fun, but it’s also a game for high-rollers in which you can win big. In order to achieve that players need to find casinos that are suited to wagering large amounts. The casinos need to have a special promotion for VIP players and they can’t limit how much you can withdraw.

The casinos we mentioned meet these requirements and they are easy to use, on both desktop and mobile devices. They are also reputable and already have a large player base for roulette players and more.