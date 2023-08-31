Elon Musk Announces Video and Voice Calls for X, Paving the Way for a Comprehensive Social Platform

Elon Musk has recently unveiled his plans to introduce video and voice calling features on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. This announcement comes as a continuation of Musk’s ambition to reshape the social media landscape into an all-encompassing platform, often referred to as an “everything app.” In this report, we delve into the details of this significant development, assessing its potential impact, addressing concerns, and comparing it to existing alternatives.

**The Vision of Video and Voice Calls on X:**

Elon Musk’s announcement about the imminent integration of video and voice calls on X has generated substantial interest. These features are expected to be compatible with major platforms, including iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, making them accessible to a wide user base. Particularly intriguing is Musk’s assertion that no phone number will be required, positioning X as a global address book. However, the specifics of how this system will operate and what safeguards will be implemented to mitigate potential misuse remain unclear.

The introduction of video and voice calls is just one element of Musk’s broader vision to transform X into an “everything app.” Throughout the year, X has undergone a series of updates, including the incorporation of long-form tweets, extended video capabilities, monetization options for creators, and a recent job listing feature for verified companies. These efforts are aimed at expanding X’s functionality beyond traditional social media and turning it into a versatile platform.

**A Comparison with Existing Alternatives:**

While Elon Musk portrays the introduction of video and audio calls on X as a groundbreaking move, it’s essential to recognize that some features he emphasizes are not unique to the platform. Telegram, for instance, already offers the ability to join without a real phone number and functions across the same range of platforms as X. Additionally, users can search for others using their names or handles, echoing the “global address book” concept Musk envisions for X.

**Unanswered Questions and Potential Limitations:**

Several uncertainties surround this announcement. It remains to be seen whether Musk will restrict video and voice calling to X Blue subscribers, who already pay a monthly fee for certain premium features. Musk’s previous approach, such as introducing encrypted messaging for verified accounts only, raises questions about the accessibility of these new features. Musk’s assertion that “no phone number is needed” also requires further clarification. It’s uncertain whether the ability to make calls will be restricted to accounts that follow each other or if additional privacy measures will be employed.

**Musk’s Ongoing Transformation of X:**

**Conclusion:**

Elon Musk’s announcement of video and voice calls on X signifies a significant step towards realizing his vision of an all-encompassing social platform. While the potential benefits are evident, there are still unanswered questions and concerns about the implementation and accessibility of these features. As X continues to evolve under Musk’s guidance, it remains to be seen how these developments will reshape the landscape of social media and online communication.

