Elon Musk compares TikTok to an ‘obvious AI attack’

In the current Twitter community, Elon Musk and other CEOs are criticising TikTok’s AI, claiming that the way the firm distributes its material and the numerous offers it makes feel like an attack. TikTok is now a big platform, and the current generation views it as an app that covers the majority of their needs, with AI playing a vital role in its content offerings.

Tesla’s AI director, Andrej Karpathy, sent out a tweet. It mentions TikTok, comparing it to “digital crack” that caters to the public’s online wants through the app. Elon Musk said that the CEO claimed that he is the target of an obvious “AI strike,” with his experience being an explicit barrage of artificial intelligence from its algorithm.

The tweets are snarky and humorous takes on the video-sharing platform, but the company’s leaders are more concerned with TikTok’s artificial intelligence and how it affects the public when they use it. The company CEO previously explained how TikTok displays its content and software, concentrating on how the social networking experience brings the material to people.

A fan responded to Karpathy’s tweet by noting that he avoids TikTok like he avoids crack, stressing on how addictive social media can be when people use it. The algorithm is designed to give the public the majority of what they want, and it is based on the users’ interests as determined by their FYP, or For You page, which evaluates their interactions and videos. A laughing emoji was Musk’s response.

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and a large number of individuals rely on social media for all of their online entertainment needs. TikTok surpassed Google as the most popular online platform in the world, according to Cloudflare’s year-end evaluation for 2021.

Its subsequent operations have made it a giant internet entity, and the corporation is now attaching state-controlled media labels to its content to provide users with more information. The company’s primary goal is to give it’s content creators a platform to express themselves, and anyone can use TikTok to generate content and build a career.

TikTok is something that the entire world sees as a companion to their daily lives, a place that provides not only enjoyment but also education and information about current events across the globe. However, some believe TikTok’s AI is overwhelming, focusing mostly on what the user wants, which is a direct move by tech mogul Elon Musk.