Elon Musk, the mastermind behind X, formerly known as Twitter, is shaking things up yet again. This time, he’s handing out freebies to some of the platform’s most influential users.

A Gift for the Verified

Imagine waking up to find that little blue checkmark next to your handle, signaling to the world that you’re officially verified. Well, for some lucky X users, that dream became a reality without them even having to reach for their wallets. Musk decided to dish out free Premium and Premium Plus memberships to accounts boasting a hefty number of verified followers.

Making Verification Accessible

In the past, that illustrious blue checkmark was like a golden ticket, reserved for the likes of celebrities and politicians. But Musk had different plans. With the introduction of paid verification, anyone willing to shell out some cash could get their hands on it. However, not everyone was on board with the idea of paying for their checkmark. Musk, being the benevolent CEO he is, stepped in to restore verification to notable figures like Stephen King and LeBron James, even if they chose not to pay.

Reclaiming Status

For many influential X users with substantial followings, the return of their verified status was a pleasant surprise. Whether they were already rocking tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of followers, they found themselves back in the verified club, regardless of their subscription status.

Musk’s Grand Vision

Ever since Musk took the reins of X back in October 2022, he’s been on a mission to transform the platform into a beacon of trust and inclusivity.

A Year of Evolution

Under Musk’s leadership, X has undergone a metamorphosis. From rebranding to tinkering with features, the platform has seen it all.

The Journey to Ownership

Musk’s journey to acquiring X wasn’t just about making a business deal. It was about safeguarding the principles of free speech and battling the scourge of spam bots that plague social media.

The Chaos of Verification and Beyond

The transition from Twitter to X wasn’t without its hiccups. From verification woes to leadership shake-ups, Musk has had his hands full steering the ship.

What’s New at X

March 2024 Updates

– Musk spreads the love by granting free Premium access to users with over 2,500 verified subscribers and Premium Plus to those with over 5,000.

– X considers diving into the world of adult content communities within its Communities feature.

– Grok, the AI chatbot, becomes accessible to all Premium subscribers, making conversations on X even more engaging.

– Reports from Sensor Tower hint at a decline in X usage in the U.S. since Musk’s takeover, signaling potential challenges ahead.

– Don Lemon drops the bombshell that Musk has pulled the plug on his talk show deal on X, leaving fans disappointed.

In Closing

Elon Musk’s stewardship of X has breathed new life into the platform, injecting it with innovation and a renewed sense of purpose. As X continues to evolve under Musk’s watchful eye, its impact on shaping online discourse and community interaction is sure to be felt far and wide.