Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yes, you read it right, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one combat. Musk challenged Putin to a fight on Twitter, with Ukraine as the stakes.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” he tweeted, spelling Putin’s name in the Russian alphabet. In plain English, he’s just telling Putin to rumble, noting that the winner gets Ukraine.

Billionaire Elon Musk has been directly involved in the conflict by offering Internet support and other tech resources to help the Ukrainians/deter Russia.

To ensure Vlad and the others received the message, Elon asked … “Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E.” That simply means, “Do you agree to this fight?”

Elon Musk appears to be joking about taking on Russia’s president, but if he is being serious then you may ponder upon the thought of who would eventually win.

Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin has some fighting experience

Elon Musk stated on Episode 1470 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, hosted by UFC commentator/comic/actor Joe Rogan, that he trained in kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “briefly” Brazilian jiu-jitsu when he was a child.

Vladimir Putin, the president of the Russian Federation, has never shied away from flaunting his athletic skill, whether genuine or perceived. Putin’s physical feats are often publicized by Russian state media to burnish Putin’s macho image at home and abroad. Judo, skiing, horseback riding, and ice hockey are just a few of the sports Putin participate in.

When Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 World Cup soccer championship, Putin exuded apparent pride and satisfaction.

Putin frequently hangs out with elite Russian athletes when they are not sweating it out on the field. And it appears that Russian athletes are more than prepared to accommodate the Kremlin’s boss.

What do you think was Elon Musk serious or will we witness a fight between the Tesla CEO and the Russian president? Do let us know your thoughts on it in the comment section below.

