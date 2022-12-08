Elon Musk may have fired and laid off more than half of Twitter employees post his acquisition of the struggling social media platform for $44bn in October, but that has not prevented him from hiring his own cousins to try and help turn around the company.

According to the Business Insider, Chief Twit’s cousins, James and Andrew Musk, who are sons of his uncle on his father’s side of the family, have joined the San Francisco-based company.

As per the sources, Andrew Musk works on software engineering projects, while James Musk is “a fixer type” who works with the Tesla CEO on projects.

Since Mr Musk acquired Twitter in October, despite months of trying to get out of the deal, around 70 per cent of the company’s 7,500 employees have been fired or laid off.

This includes all of the top liaison, who were fired on Mr Musk’s first day in charge of Twitter.