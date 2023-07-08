Elon Musk Reacts to ‘Lizard Boy’ Tweet: Threads App Sparks Twitter Rivalry

In a surprising twist of events, Meta’s Instagram recently introduced Threads, a revolutionary text-based app on July 5. Branded as the ‘Twitter killer,’ this new competitor quickly garnered millions of registrations within hours of its launch. However, beyond its immediate impact, Threads reignited the already heated ‘cage fight’ between Elon Musk, the mastermind behind Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta. As social media users flocked to share their perspectives, one tweet, in particular, captured widespread attention and received a response from none other than Elon Musk himself. The resulting exchange has taken the rivalry to new heights.

The post, shared on July 7, reads, “I spent $44 billion for this app and now Lizard boy just decided to hit copy and paste. It’s personal now. See you in the cage, Zuck.” Notably, the tweet highlights the resemblance between Threads and Twitter, while also taking a playful dig at the ongoing ‘cage fight’ between the two tech titans. It’s worth mentioning that the parody account often refers to Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Lizard boy,’ showcasing the account’s humorous take on the rivalry.

Threads, in terms of functionality and appearance, closely resembles Twitter. It allows users to share text-based posts akin to tweets and engage in real-time conversations with their followers. This striking similarity has only intensified the competition between Musk and Zuckerberg, with both platforms striving for supremacy. The world of social media has become a battleground where innovation and user engagement determine success.

The clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has mesmerized audiences worldwide, with each tweet and response leaving social media users eagerly awaiting the next move. Elon Musk’s parody account, in particular, has garnered attention due to its witty and playful portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg as ‘Lizard boy’. The unconventional choice of nickname adds an element of intrigue and entertainment to the ongoing saga between these influential figures.

The ‘Lizard boy’ tweet sparked a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Netizens wasted no time in sharing their thoughts and opinions on the unfolding events. Twitter, Facebook, and various online forums witnessed an outpouring of support for either Musk or Zuckerberg, further fueling the conversation. The world eagerly awaits the next chapter in this captivating ‘cage fight’ between the technology titans.

Meta’s introduction of the Threads app has injected fresh energy into the social media landscape, pitting it against the established giant, Twitter. Elon Musk’s reaction to the ‘Lizard Boy’ tweet from the parody account only intensified the ongoing rivalry, capturing the attention of millions. As the battle for dominance escalates, the world eagerly awaits the next move in this high-stakes ‘cage fight’ between two tech titans. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds, leaving an indelible mark on the future of social media.

