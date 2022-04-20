Elon Musk ridiculed for saying ‘almost anyone’ could afford $100k SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk, the billionaire, revealed his disconnection from reality when he declared that “nearly everybody” could afford a $100,000 journey to Mars.

The SpaceX CEO has long dreamed about bringing millions of people to Mars, but his recent remark about the cost’s affordability has sparked controversy.

In an interview with Chris Anderson, the head of TED conferences, which was aired on the company’s YouTube page, Musk offered his divisive viewpoint.

Musk, who wants to send 1 million people to Mars through SpaceX by 2050, claimed in the video that a one-way trip for $100,000 was feasible.

He stated “: “If moving to Mars costs, for argument’s sake, $100,000, then I think almost anyone can work and save up and eventually have $100,000 and be able to go to Mars if they want.”

“We want to make it available to everybody who wants to go,” the world’s richest man stated.

Musk responded to a Twitter user who inquired about the probable cost of a trip to Mars in a tweet from 2019.

Musk responded: “Very dependent on volume, but I’m confident moving to Mars (return ticket is free) will one day cost less than $500k & maybe even below $100k.

According to him, the cost of living on Earth is low enough that most people in industrialized economies could sell their homes and relocate to Mars if they so desired.

Musk portrayed his Mars trip as a “futuristic Noah’s ark” in a cover interview for TIME magazine in December 2021, when he was chosen Person of the Year.

“The next really big thing,” he continued, “is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring all of Earth’s animals and creatures there.”

Musk portrayed his Mars trip as a “futuristic Noah’s ark” in a cover interview for TIME magazine in December 2021, when he was chosen Person of the Year.

“The next really big thing,” he continued, “is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring all of Earth’s animals and creatures there.”

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (doing business as SpaceX) is a Hawthorne, California-based aerospace manufacturer, space transportation services provider, and communications company. Elon Musk created SpaceX in 2002 with the purpose of lowering space transportation costs so that Mars may be colonized. The Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles, as well as various rocket engines, the Cargo Dragon, crew spacecraft, and Starlink communications satellites, are all manufactured by SpaceX.