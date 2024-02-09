Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently made the audacious announcement that he would no longer be using his phone number and would only be using X, the website that was formerly known as Twitter, for texting and making audio and video chats. Musk revealed his intention to make this shift in the upcoming months in a tweet on Friday, which sparked debates over the viability and possible consequences of that choice.

Credits: India Today

Elon Musk’s ‘X-clusive’ Communication Plan

Elon Musk has a history of pushing limits, as evidenced by his declaration that he will only use X for communication. Known for his creative endeavors, Musk hopes to simplify his channels of communication by making use of the platform’s voice and video call capabilities. But there are a lot of obstacles in the way of this grand idea.

Security Limitations and Authentication Concerns

Musk’s plan faces significant obstacles, one of which being X’s security constraints. Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, brought attention to how common SMS confirmation codes are for online authentication, even on the X platform. Concerns over the usability of vital services that depend on SMS for two-factor authentication, including banks and other online services, are raised by Musk’s suggested decision to give up his phone number.

X provides SMS confirmation numbers for identity verification; however, this function is only available to Premium users at this time. Security experts advise against using SMS as a two-factor authentication technique because of vulnerabilities like SIM swapping. Nonetheless, a lot of services—banks included—continue to primarily employ SMS for this function, suggesting that Musk’s vision and current security procedures could not align.

X Premium Subscription: A Pricey Gateway to Communication

Another aspect of Musk’s plan is that it may effectively require people to pay for an X Premium subscription to call him. This subscription, priced at a minimum of $8 per month, grants users the ability to make audio and video calls on the platform. Musk’s move could be interpreted as a strategic push for X Premium subscriptions, turning communication with him into a premium feature.

This shift raises questions about the democratization of communication. If prominent figures start adopting similar models, it could contribute to a landscape where access to direct communication with influential individuals becomes a privilege tied to subscription fees.

Companies Involved: X and Security Implications

X, formerly known as Twitter, is at the center of Musk’s communication overhaul. The platform introduced audio and video call features in October, providing users with additional communication options. The Premium subscription, which comes with a cost, unlocks certain privileges, including the ability to make calls.

Security concerns are not unique to X, as the broader landscape of online communication still heavily relies on SMS for authentication. Musk’s plan could inadvertently highlight the need for a more secure alternative across various platforms, pushing companies to reconsider their authentication methods.

Possible Impact on Governments and Emergency Alerts

The article also discusses the use of SMS in emergency warnings and other government communications. In the event of a national emergency, SMS is used by US agencies such as FEMA to transmit notifications regarding weather, AMBER alerts, and presidential orders. According to the paper, governments might be reluctant to switch from SMS to X for alert notifications because doing so would require support for many messaging platforms.

Governments are likely to prioritize the broad accessibility of emergency alerts, and a sudden shift to a platform like X might exclude individuals who do not have access to or choose not to use premium services. This raises questions about the inclusivity of such communication strategies and the potential need for governments to support multiple messaging platforms to reach a wider audience.

Conclusion: Balancing Innovation with Practicality

Elon Musk’s plan to only communicate via X draws attention to the changing nature of internet communication as well as possible security and accessibility issues. Although Musk frequently pushes the boundaries of technology, pragmatic factors like the widespread use of SMS for emergency alerts and authentication underscore the necessity of a well-rounded and inclusive communication strategy. This action has a consequence that goes beyond Musk’s personal communication preferences; it also starts a wider discussion about how technology, security, and accessibility are intertwined in the digital era.