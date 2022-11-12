Elon Musk – Twitter can give content creators 10% more revenue share than YouTube

Elon Musk is again back on ‘trending’, as the new Twitter CEO has now announced he will be able to pay content creators more than what is currently paid by online video platforms such as YouTube and Twitch.

Twitter which has so far restricted itself to a social networking platform is now trying to spread its wings under the new chief. Since his takeover of Twitter on October 27, Elon Musk has been trying to introduce and implement many new ideas on the social networking platform.

This will include a “paid verification blue tick” and a content moderation committee for controversial content. Elon Musk decided to generate more revenue by selling “blue tickmark” verification.

Renowned Online video platform YouTube pays content creators 45 percent of the revenue share. Elon Musk who had earlier talked about introducing such a mechanism on Twitter has now shared with the public its specifics also.

According to him, Twitter should call all top content creators on YouTube and ask them whether they will consider posting content on the social networking platform if it offers 10% more revenue share that YouTube.

While 55 percent revenue share might look good in first instances, there are chances Twitter might ask these content creators not to post the content anywhere else. That would be a significant risk factor for the content creators as no one have a clear understanding as to how much ad revenue potential Twitter have in order to support a large content creator community. Content creators who already have a huge number of fan followers on YouTube will find it hard to garner the same support on Twitter.

It is also important to note that a large number of advertisers have deserted Twitter since Elon Musk took over as Chief Executive Officer of the social media company.

Blue tick mark verification which was earlier used to avoid impersonation of celebrities and influential personalities became available for everyone once Elon Musk took the helm. Anyone willing to pay 8 dollars per month can have a blue tick mark.

The latest media reports suggest that the “paid verification” system has been paused for an unknown reason.