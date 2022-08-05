Elon Musk unleashes his bizarre sense of humor yet again as he takes a jibe at rival Lucid Motors

It is about time that we make it official that Elon Musk’s brain is wired quite differently from normal humans. You see his tweet and think that it is the limit of unabashed audacity, and then pops up another one that raises the bar of preposterousness to the next level. Musk’s recent tweet proves yet again that the billionaire acts first, and then thinks (or not). In the tweet, Musk takes a dig at rival Lucid Motors for their poor production levels. While occasional banter between rivals is quite natural, what makes this particular tweet different is the fact that Musk confidently flexes something that was nothing short of controversy. Take a look at the tweet, and get ready to let out a sigh of disbelief.

I had more kids in Q2 than they made cars! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022

Yes. He is actually talking about the number of kids he fathered across the globe, and there is not even a hint of embarrassment. Talk about self-confidence conquering new heights of audacity.

Although we don’t have time for a psychoanalytic approach to understand the weird workings of the billionaire’s brain, it is safe to say that the man is unbelievable. Because it does take some skill to flex what is considered a black mark on his record as a sign of victory. Fortunately or unfortunately, Tesla’s rival, Lucid Motors ended up at the receiving end of Musk’s questionable humor, thanks to the poor production levels in the second quarter. It is about time somebody reminded Musk that respect for rivals is still not out of vogue.

Despite being used to Musk’s odd sense of humor, Twitterati was still taken aback by the tweet. While some of them responded with humor that aligned with Musk’s, others did not find it quite funny. Let us flip through some of the tweets and responses.

And your ramp was only 9 months. — Kim Paquette 💫🦄 🇺🇦 🕊 (@kimpaquette) August 4, 2022

Yeah but they support their cars after they create them. — Prestige Worldwide (@DobackHuffInc) August 4, 2022

Self deprecation can be funny but dare i say that that was funnier in your head? — Rob Robson (@MrRobRobson) August 4, 2022

No one can compete your production rate. You are a champ — prashanth (@itsmylife_811) August 4, 2022

Headlines: Elon announced within a 3 month period he had over 679 kids — Tailosive EV (@TailosiveEV) August 4, 2022

Does this include ur dad and step sister? — Crypto King (@Cryptoking) August 4, 2022

Holly cow! I thought you didn’t not have sex in ages, how did you make kids? — $TSLA up or down (@no_panic_sell) August 4, 2022