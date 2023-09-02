Elon Musk’s Late-Night Gaming: A Glimpse into the Mind of a Tech Titan

In a fascinating anecdote from Walter Isaacson’s upcoming biography on Elon Musk, the world-renowned entrepreneur and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, we catch a glimpse of the man behind the tech empire. This report explores the story of how Elon Musk stayed up all night playing the video game “Elden Ring” in a Vancouver hotel until 5:30 a.m. after making the momentous decision to buy Twitter. This episode, shared by Musk’s on-off girlfriend, Grimes, offers a unique perspective on the enigmatic billionaire and his approach to handling high-stress situations.

I. The Stressful Decision: Buying Twitter

Elon Musk, often touted as the world’s richest person, was faced with a momentous decision in April of the previous year – whether to make an offer to acquire Twitter, the popular social media platform. This decision had significant implications, not only for Musk personally but also for the tech and social media landscapes. As he contemplated the move, Musk made his way to Vancouver to meet with Grimes and introduce himself to their son, X Æ A-Xii, in an attempt to bring her parents into the fold.

II. The “Stress Mode” Dilemma

However, Musk’s state of mind at that time was far from relaxed. Grimes described him as being “in stress mode,” which ultimately led to her deciding to leave him at the hotel. This departure marked the beginning of an intriguing chain of events that revealed a different side of Musk’s personality.

III. The Gaming Interlude: “Elden Ring”

With Grimes gone, Musk found himself alone in the hotel room with a momentous decision weighing on his shoulders. Instead of succumbing to anxiety or embarking on a restless night of pacing, Musk turned to a rather unconventional outlet to alleviate his stress – video gaming. Specifically, he began playing “Elden Ring,” a fantasy role-playing game renowned for its complexity and challenging gameplay.

“Elden Ring” boasts a richly detailed world, partly crafted by the famed author George R. R. Martin, best known for “Game of Thrones.” Musk, not one to shy away from challenges, delved into this game’s world, immersing himself in a desolate wasteland called Caelid, characterized by its bright red skies.

IV. The Marathon Gaming Session

As the night wore on, Musk’s commitment to the game became increasingly apparent. He continued to play “Elden Ring” until the wee hours of the morning, ultimately reaching 5:30 a.m. Despite the game’s notorious difficulty and intricate combat system, Musk persevered, navigating the treacherous terrain of Caelid.

V. The Tweet Heard Round the World

Moments after wrapping up his late-night gaming marathon, Elon Musk did something characteristic of his impulsive nature – he tweeted: “I made an offer.” This tweet sent shockwaves through the tech and business communities, confirming his intent to purchase Twitter. It also provided a window into the unorthodox methods Musk employs to cope with high-pressure situations.

## VI. The Fallout and Twitter Reactions

Approximately a month after this memorable night in Vancouver, Musk shared a screenshot of his in-game character’s setup in “Elden Ring.” The image revealed that he had achieved an impressive level 121 in the game. However, it also attracted criticism from gamers and enthusiasts who questioned some of his decisions, such as equipping two shields. This incident, while relatively lighthearted, underscores the intense scrutiny and fascination that surrounds Elon Musk’s every move.

Conclusion

The story of Elon Musk staying up all night playing “Elden Ring” following his decision to buy Twitter provides a unique glimpse into the mind of a tech titan. It showcases Musk’s ability to navigate high-stress situations in unconventional ways, using video games as a form of escapism and relaxation. This episode, recounted by Grimes and shared in Isaacson’s biography, adds another layer to the enigma that is Elon Musk, highlighting his resilience, impulsivity, and determination to conquer both the digital and virtual worlds.