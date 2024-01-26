Unchecked Claims on Mail-In Voting

Back in 2020, Twitter stepped up to fact-check President Trump’s warnings about mail-in ballots leading to a “rigged election.” Fast forward to 2024, Elon Musk’s rebranded X platform, however, echoes similar claims without any fact-checks in place. This has stirred concerns about the potential impact on public trust in the American election system.

Biden Campaign Expresses Alarm

The Biden campaign is not taking Musk’s handling of election content lightly. They describe it as “profoundly irresponsible” and express worries about the platform’s influence on public perception, especially after the unsettling events of January 6, 2021.

Elon Musk’s Unique Role

Elon Musk takes a hands-on approach with X, setting him apart from other major media owners. Unlike Rupert Murdoch, who typically remains behind the scenes, Musk actively shapes the platform’s content and even encourages his followers to vote Republican.

Since Musk took the reins, X has undergone significant policy changes. The removal of fact-checking systems and a more lenient stance on misinformation have ignited controversy. Musk’s disregard for advertiser complaints and resistance to content blocking has created an environment where false information can circulate freely.

Power Dynamics of X’s Algorithm

X’s algorithm, under Musk’s control, favors his allies and has reinstated previously banned accounts, amplifying the spread of election lies. The platform’s promotion of verified accounts, even those with controversial views, heightens concerns about its potential influence on public opinion.

Musk dismisses accusations of undermining election integrity, asserting that he disbanded the integrity team last fall. His indifference to traditional fact-checking methods and reliance on user-generated “community notes” raises questions about X’s commitment to addressing misinformation.

Global Impact: Reporting Feature Disabled

Reset.Tech Australia had revealed that X had disabled a feature allowing users to report election misinformation. This move had raised significant concerns, especially with key events like an Australian referendum and the upcoming 2024 US presidential elections. The absence of a reporting channel could limit users’ ability to address electoral misinformation on the platform.

In the European Union, X faces scrutiny for its role in spreading disinformation, surpassing other major social networks in discoverability of disinformation. The EU’s Values and Transparency Commissioner issued a warning, urging X to comply with the Digital Services Act designed to protect users and prevent election interference.

Musk’s Defiance Amid Accusations

Despite facing accusations of permitting hate speech and misinformation, Musk has staunchly defended X’s approach. He argues that the “Community Notes” feature is a more effective way of fact-checking, underscoring his commitment to reshape the platform according to his vision.

Musk’s Impact on Public Opinion

Elon Musk’s direct involvement with X raises significant concerns about the platform’s role in shaping public opinion, especially in the context of elections. The removal of fact-checking measures and the lenient approach to misinformation contribute to an ongoing debate about the responsibilities of social media platforms in preserving the integrity of democratic processes. As X continues to evolve under Musk’s influence, the broader implications for global information ecosystems and democratic values remain a focal point of scrutiny.