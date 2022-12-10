Elton John quits Twitter

On Friday, British musician Elton John quit Twitter, and became the latest high-profile celebrity to join the string of those leaving the social media platform following its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk.

The musician, who is on his last-ever global tour right now, blamed Twitter’s recent policy change as a reason for quitting.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” John tweeted to his 1.1 million followers.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

The activist and singer of hits such as “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” joins a long string of celebrities who left Twitter recently including supermodel Gigi Hadid, writer Shonda Rhimes and former White Stripes guitarist Jack White.

“I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” Musk said in a reply to John’s tweet on Friday.

Ever since billionaire and investor Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc in October, there have been constant updates and amendments on the social media platform.