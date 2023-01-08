Engineer robs $300,000 from an e-commerce site after being fascinated by a movie

A recently departed web developer of the US-headquartered e-commerce online platform Zulily, has indeed been accused of extracting around $3,00,000 from the premises after reportedly becoming fascinated by the 1999 screenplay ‘Office Space’.

According to a criminal complaint, Ermenildo Valdez Castro (28) corrupted Zulily’s costs and significantly changed its password to distract delivery charges to his personal bank account, attempting to steal estimated $2,60,000 in card transactions and even more than $40,000 in products.

He was accused of two charges of fraud but one score of cybercrimes on December 20 and is arranged to make his court appearance on January 26.

According to the police statement, the arrangement was started referring to as the ‘Office Space construction process’ in a manuscript encountered on Castro’s desktop computer.

In accordance with the document, he later admitted to police that he decided to name his strategy to thieve from Zulily that after movie.

In accordance with the document, the 1999 film portrays employees attempting to steal small amounts of funds by infecting their company’s banking industry with a disease in order to take revenge against organizational cutting costs and bad employers.

In 2018, Castro was a supporter of Zulily’s consumers’ purchase team, within which she “had personal participation in the computer programming of the shopper purchase process.” Besides which, the authorities report indicated that he updated the password, but he asserted that Zulily was knowledgeable of it and that “it was part of something like an assessment process,” in accordance with the report.

