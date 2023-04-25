Epic Games Fails to Prove Antitrust Claims Against Apple, Court Rules

In a recent opinion issued by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Apple has emerged victorious in its antitrust-focused legal dispute with Fortnite maker Epic Games over its App Store policies.

The appeals court upheld the district court’s previous verdict regarding Epic Games’ antitrust claims, which largely favored Apple. Nonetheless, the court also confirmed the lower court’s ruling in favor of Epic under California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Epic Games had hoped to demonstrate in its appeal that Apple had acted unlawfully by limiting app distribution on iOS devices to its App Store, which mandated that payments be processed through its own processor while prohibiting developers from communicating alternative ways to pay to customers.

Apple, in response to the court’s ruling, released a statement saying that it is “proud of the profound contributions the App Store has made to both users and developers worldwide.” Apple’s statement also mentions that the company is considering further review of the court’s decision on the one remaining claim under state law that went against the tech giant.

For Epic Games and other developers, this ruling is a significant setback, as they had hoped that the court’s decision would establish a precedent for further antitrust claims and require Apple to open up iOS devices to third-party app stores and payment systems.

In 2020, Epic Games had initially sued Apple after intentionally violating the App Store terms over in-app purchases, forcing Apple to remove Fortnite from the App Store.

Apple prevailed at the 9th Circuit Court. Though the court upheld the ruling that Apple's restraints have "a substantial anticompetitive effect that harms consumers", they found we didn't prove our Sherman Act case. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) April 24, 2023

While the judge had ruled in Apple’s favor, stating that it was not acting as a monopolist, the court did side with Epic Games regarding Apple’s anti-steering policies that limited in-app purchases. Consequently, Apple can no longer prevent developers from pointing users to other means of payment.

