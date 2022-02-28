Epic Games Makes Hundreds Of Temporary Staff Full-Time Workers

Elka Lux, a spokeswoman for Epic confirmed to The Verge that hundreds of temporary testers will be eligible for Epic Games U.S. employee benefits and will be employed full-time directly by Epic Games. It appears that all staff will be hired directly and covered by Epic Games’ plans to hire full-time traveling workers, but Elka Luks said she will continue to hire traveling workers for short-term needs.

The hiring of the U.S. contingent comes at a time of heightened tensions between workers and the big game development studios. Not to mention this is a huge step towards improving working conditions for QA testers and other staff. Epic’s decision to turn its contractors into full-time employees comes amid tensions between employees and major game studios. Workers in the video game industry have had a pretty hard life lately. Massive workforce insecurity is making game industry workers feel insecure about their jobs. The gaming industry is notorious for the (sometimes unpaid) periods called “crunches” where workers work incredibly long hours, and Epic is no exception. Starting last year, the company ended their’ COVID-era policy of giving workers a day off every Friday, upsetting employees who claim the extra time is beneficial.