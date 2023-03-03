Ericsson agreed to pay $206m for breaching US prosecutor deal

Sweden’s Ericsson agreed to pay a sum of $206 million as a fine and pleaded guilty after breaking the terms of a deal it made with American authorities in 2019 to properly reveal details about its operations in China, Djibouti, and Iraq.

Following a scandal over potential money paid to the Islamic State militant organization through its operations in Iraq, a plea deal was reached with the U.S. Justice Department.

The telecoms company did not disclose its operations after signing a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in 2019 to end an inquiry into years of suspected wrongdoing in China, Vietnam, and Djibouti, according to a release from the Department Of justice.

Under the DPA, the Department Of Justice agreed to defer Ericsson’s prosecution for three years in exchange for the firm paying a massive fine, putting in place “rigorous internal controls,” abiding by U.S. law and providing full cooperation with any active investigations.

“Ericsson breached the DPA by violating the agreement’s cooperation and disclosure provisions,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

While traditionally unusual, the Justice Department has given warnings to several corporations under President Joe Biden as it started cracking down on repeat offenders and corporate misbehaviour.

The department also stated that the company agreed to a one-year extension of an individual compliance monitor. The firm will also have to serve a qualifying period through June 2024.

The Department Of Justice stated on Thursday that Ericsson originally agreed to the deployment of independent compliance monitoring for three years while paying a total criminal sentence of more than $520 million, referring to the 2019 settlement.

“This resolution is a stark reminder of the historical misconduct that led to the DPA. We have learned from that and we are on an important journey to transform our culture,” Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

When extremist groups like the Islamic State seized several roads in 2019, Ericsson revealed in a past finding that payments were made with the intent to avoid any Iraqi customs.

The firm continues to look into the matter “in full cooperation with the DOJ and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,” according to Ericsson, even though the internal review did not come to the conclusion that the company made or was accountable for any payouts to terrorist organisations.