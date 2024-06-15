Top DeFi utility token ETFSwap (ETFS) is raising the bar, smashing conservative market analysts’ expectations in the crypto industry as its viral ICO presale records over 10,000 users and smart investors leveraging its one-time undervalued price of $0.01831 programmed to take off.

With over $4 million raised in the early stages of its ICO presale, top crypto analysts are convinced it has the potential to scale up to a billion dollars in market capitalization upon grand token entry into the crypto markets.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Next Move To 50,000 Crypto Users And $4 Million In Presale Raise

ETFSwap (ETFS), a DeFi utility token built on the popular Ethereum blockchain network, is programmed to record another bullish jump in its trading volumes and number of users in the coming weeks as top analysts report institutional players to step in. Historically, data reports have shown that institutional players and smart money drive the FOMO of retail when they invest in utility projects such as ETFSwap with significant dollar investments.

ETFSwap’s recent bullish milestone of crossing 10,000 users and $4 million in presale raise is the tip of the iceberg as institutional players, having identified its top-grade DeFi utilities and high ROI potential, drive FOMO of retail into the ETFS viral presale. ETFSwap (ETFS) is a phenomenal DeFi trading platform touted by DeFi experts as the most user-centric and diverse investment platform featuring a hot list of in-demand tokenized ETFs and cryptocurrencies leveraged by smart traders and investors.

The globally in-demand tokenized ETFs easily accessed by ETFSwap (ETFS) users and investors include commodity, bond, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and equity ETFs, among a rich list of others. These in-demand ETFs obtained from highly profitable sectors, including energy, healthcare, agriculture, and technology, can be accessed and traded by seamlessly swapping the ETFS utility token for one or more desired ETF investments.

The ETFSwap DeFi platform is structurally designed to assist beginner traders and investors in building wealth and scaling profitability in the long run. With a generous 50x leverage offered on the smart DeFi platform, investors are almost guaranteed to scale their crypto or tokenized ETFs investment returns up to 45,000%. Smart traders and investors can always bank on ETFSwap (ETFS) reliability as its DeFi platform opens for trading 24/7.

Asset staking and yield farming on ETFSwap (ETFS) lets smart traders and investors earn passive income and shared rewards from providing liquidity and staking assets on the platform. Up to 87% in staking yields is awarded to all investors and users who participate in asset staking and yield farming activities on the DeFi platform.

Unlike centralized ETF trading platforms, the ETFSwap (ETFS) DeFi platform guarantees investment protection for its smart traders and investors. Having undergone a series of smart contract audits and top global security, CyberScope firm certifies ETFSwap (ETFS) as a transparent and secure trading platform for all levels of investors.

Seize The Life-Changing Opportunity Of Becoming A Crypto Millionaire Before ETFSwap (ETFS) Viral Presale Ends

ETFSwap (ETFS) viral ICO presale selling at a never-to-be-repeated low price of $0.01831 is the best value for money and smart crypto traders and investors can get in the global crypto markets. With an expected rise to 50,000 crypto users and a $30 million presale raise at the end of the trading week, it is clear that demand is skyrocketing as institutional players show investment interest. Buying into ETFSwap (ETFS) viral ICO presale is the wisest investment choice smart investors will thank themselves for in the future.

Take full advantage of the presale now, as early investors are guaranteed a 300% price jump when it moves to the next stage, programmed to sell for $0.03846.

For more information about the ETFS presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale