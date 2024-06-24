The European leg of the prestigious Esports World Cup 2024 heats up with the Closed Qualifier, set to take place from July 5th to 7th. This online tournament, featuring eight of the continent’s strongest teams, will determine the region’s representatives for the main event. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know:

Dates and Format:

The Closed Qualifier will be a double-elimination bracket affair, meaning a team can lose once and still fight their way back to the grand finals. We can expect the quarterfinals to be played on July 5th, followed by the semifinals on July 6th. The final day, July 7th, will see the third-place decider and the grand finals, where the champion will be crowned and secure their ticket to the Esports World Cup. While specific match times haven’t been revealed yet, fans can expect a thrilling three days of high-octane esports action.

The Teams to Watch:

The Closed Qualifier boasts a stellar lineup featuring a mix of established powerhouses and rising stars. Here are some of the teams to keep an eye on:

Eternal Fire: The Turkish squad, led by the legendary in-game leader MAJ3R and the firepower of XANTARES and woxic, will be a force to be reckoned with. Their experience and tactical prowess make them strong contenders.

The Turkish squad, led by the legendary in-game leader MAJ3R and the firepower of XANTARES and woxic, will be a force to be reckoned with. Their experience and tactical prowess make them strong contenders. Cloud9: The international juggernaut, featuring the likes of Hobbit, Boombl4, and Ax1Le, needs no introduction. They’ll be looking to dominate with their aggressive playstyle and individual skill.

The international juggernaut, featuring the likes of Hobbit, Boombl4, and Ax1Le, needs no introduction. They’ll be looking to dominate with their aggressive playstyle and individual skill. BetBoom Team: This up-and-coming force from Russia has been making waves in recent tournaments. With players like #31 and nafany, they possess a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. They qualified through the Open Qualifiers and will be eager to prove themselves.

Other Notable Teams:

Joining these giants are Sashi Esport (another Open Qualifier success story), RAiLWAY, and HUNDEN’s squad. Each team brings a unique playstyle and a hunger to represent Europe on the world stage.

What’s at Stake?

Beyond the prestige of representing Europe at the Esports World Cup, the Closed Qualifier offers valuable points towards the world rankings. A strong showing here can significantly improve a team’s seeding in the main event, potentially granting a more favorable path to the championship.

How to Follow the Action:

While official broadcast details haven’t been announced yet, major esports platforms like Twitch and YouTube are likely to host streams from participating teams or dedicated channels covering the tournament. Additionally, following the teams and event organizers on social media will keep you updated on schedules, results, and highlights.

A Crucial Stepping Stone:

The Esports World Cup 2024 Europe Closed Qualifier is a critical juncture in the European esports scene. It’s a chance for teams to showcase their talent, earn valuable ranking points, and ultimately, secure a spot at the global championship. With a powerhouse lineup and a double-elimination format promising high stakes and dramatic comebacks, this online tournament promises to be an electrifying prelude to the main event. So, mark your calendars, choose your favorites, and get ready to witness the best that European esports has to offer!