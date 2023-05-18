European Union (EU) Council has adopted new regulations for crypto

In a landmark decision, the European Union (EU) Council has adopted new regulations to govern and oversee crypto markets within the region. The move aims to address growing concerns about investor protection, money laundering, and the overall stability of the financial system in the face of the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency industry. The new rules will bring much-needed clarity and transparency to Europe’s crypto landscape, creating a more secure environment for investors and businesses.

The Council of the European Union has granted its ultimate approval to new regulations governing crypto assets and markets within the EU. This decision signifies the completion of an intricate and time-consuming legislative process, resulting in what is widely regarded as the world’s inaugural comprehensive legal framework for digital assets, including prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Background

On September 24, 2020, the European Commission introduced the MiCA proposal as a pivotal component of a comprehensive digital finance package. The package’s primary objective is to cultivate a European approach that fosters technological advancement while prioritizing financial stability and consumer protection.

Alongside the MiCA proposal, the package encompasses a digital finance strategy, a Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) that extends its coverage to crypto-asset service providers, and a proposal for a pilot regime concerning distributed ledger technology (DLT) for wholesale applications.

Final Approval Granted by EU Finance Ministers

In a Tuesday meeting, the EU Council, consisting of finance ministers from member states, officially adopted the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation. This comprehensive set of regulations establishes a Union-wide regulatory framework encompassing crypto assets, their issuers, and crypto service providers.

The Council highlighted that formal adoption represents the ultimate stage in the legislative process. This milestone follows the provisional agreement reached in June 2022, subsequent trialogue negotiations involving the European Parliament and the Commission, and the vote by EU lawmakers in April of this year.

“I am very pleased that today we are delivering on our promise to start regulating the crypto-assets sector,” said Elisabeth Svantesson, the finance minister of Sweden. Quoted in a press release, she also mentioned :

“ Recent events have confirmed the urgent need for imposing rules which will better protect Europeans who have invested in these assets, and prevent the misuse of crypto industry for the purposes of money laundering and financing of terrorism. “

Legislation Encompasses Supervision

The legislation has been specifically crafted to oversee and regulate the supervision, consumer protection, and environmental safeguards related to digital assets, which include popular cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Moreover, the comprehensive set of new rules extends its coverage to utility tokens, asset-referenced tokens, and stablecoins.

The legislation encompasses regulations for both trading platforms and digital wallets utilized for storing crypto assets. Emphasizing the importance of the regulatory framework, the EU Council reiterated its commitment to safeguarding investors, maintaining financial stability, and simultaneously promoting innovation and the overall appeal of the crypto-asset sector.

MiCA Legislation Forms an Integral Part of Comprehensive Digital Finance Package

“It also introduces a harmonized regulatory framework in the European Union which, given the global nature of crypto markets, is an improvement compared to the current situation with national legislation in some member states only. “

MiCA stands as a crucial component within a broader digital finance package aimed at fostering a unified European approach. This comprehensive package includes a digital finance strategy, a Digital Operational Resilience Act that covers crypto service providers, and a proposal for a pilot regime concerning distributed ledger technology for wholesale applications.

Together, these initiatives form a cohesive framework to drive the development and regulation of digital finance within the European Union.

The approval of the new regulations by the European Union (EU) Council marks a significant milestone in regulating crypto markets in Europe. With a comprehensive legal framework in place, the EU aims to protect investors, ensure financial stability, foster innovation, and establish a strong foundation for the future of the crypto industry in the region.

