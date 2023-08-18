Evergrande Group’s US Court Bankruptcy Protection Bid Stokes Global Concerns Over China’s Economy

China’s troubled real estate giant, Evergrande Group, has taken a significant step by filing for bankruptcy protection in a US court, marking one of the largest debt restructuring efforts globally. This move has escalated concerns over China’s deteriorating property crisis and a weakening economy.

Once a dominant force in China’s property market, Evergrande is now emblematic of the nation’s unprecedented debt dilemma within the real estate sector, which contributes to around a quarter of the total economy. The company’s troubles surfaced in mid-2021 when it faced a severe liquidity shortage.

The legal maneuver involves Evergrande seeking refuge under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code. This provision safeguards non-US corporations that are undergoing restructurings from potential lawsuits by creditors or attempts to seize assets on American soil.

Although the filing is procedural, it is crucial for Evergrande’s restructuring process under US law, as sources familiar with the matter revealed. The move highlights the gravity of Evergrande’s predicament, being the world’s most indebted property developer with an astounding liability surpassing $300 billion.

Notably, the restructuring of Evergrande’s offshore debt encompasses a staggering $31.7 billion, encompassing bonds, collaterals, and repurchase commitments. The company plans to engage with its creditors later this month to discuss its proposed restructuring plan.

This development comes in the wake of a series of defaults by Chinese property developers on their offshore debt obligations. These defaults have led to unfinished housing projects, plummeting sales, and a severe blow to investor confidence, thereby impacting the world’s second-largest economy.

The repercussions of the property sector turmoil have also escalated contagion risks, further destabilizing an economy already grappling with subdued domestic consumption, sluggish factory activity, rising unemployment, and tepid overseas demand.

This precarious situation is exemplified by a significant Chinese asset manager missing repayment obligations on certain investment products and raising concerns about a liquidity crisis. Additionally, Country Garden, China’s foremost private developer, has also indicated being strangled by a cash crunch.

All these issues coincide with a period where property investment, home sales, and new construction have contracted for over a year. In response to the growing economic challenges, global financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley, have revised down their growth projections for China. Such revisions reflect the escalating concerns about China’s ability to achieve its target of 5% annual growth this year.

Given the economic and property-related distress in China, coupled with the absence of substantial stimulus measures, international markets have experienced unease. Asian stock markets have suffered their third consecutive week of declines, with shares showing a 2.8% weekly loss.

In a bid to counteract the property market crisis, China’s central bank has reiterated its commitment to refining property policies, as indicated in its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report.

Ever since the real estate sector’s turmoil unfolded in mid-2021, with Evergrande at its epicenter, nearly 40% of Chinese home sales corporations have defaulted, primarily consisting of private property developers. Amidst efforts by developers to ease investor concerns, Longfor Group, China’s second-largest private developer, has announced plans to expedite adjustments to its profit structure in response to shifting supply and demand dynamics in the real estate market.

Evergrande had previously unveiled an offshore debt restructuring strategy in March, aiming to facilitate a gradual recovery of operations and cash flow generation. Currently, the company is actively seeking the support of its creditors to successfully execute this process. In a parallel move, an affiliate of Evergrande, Tianji Holdings, has also sought Chapter 15 protection in a Manhattan bankruptcy court.

Through this filing, Evergrande aims to secure recognition of its ongoing restructuring negotiations in Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. The company has proposed a Chapter 15 recognition hearing to be scheduled for September 20.

