Everything new coming to Netflix in December 2021

The holiday season is on your doorstep. It is time to get those mugs of hot chocolate and get cozy on your couch with the Christmas bells tingling in the background. Wait! Did we forget to add something to that comfy blend? How can you forget Netflix during the holiday season especially when it is bringing you a cartload of treats to make Christmas all the more fun and “chill.” This December, Netflix is all set to entertain you to the fullest with an insane number of original content in addition to new seasons of some of its much-loved series, and should I even begin with the exclusive Christmas treats. Be braced and get that popcorn and couch ready.
‘Tis The Season
The first in line to entertain you is the second season of the popular series “Witcher.” Henry Cavill as the monster-hunter Geralt is all set to encounter a band of assorted elves, sorceresses, and many more. Aren’t you excited to see what’s in store? And it is not just the Christmas bells that are gonna play in the background. “Bella Ciao” is also gonna blend with those bells because the Professor and his crew are gonna grace your Christmas with the second half of Season 5. Looking for some fashion and fun? Worry not, Lilly Collins is back with the second season of “Emily in Paris.” “Queer Eye” and “Cobra Kai” with their new seasons will definitely bring you to the edge of your seats.
And for those who aren’t patient enough to wade through a series. Netflix is here with a long list of movies that you don’t want to miss. It is Christmas time. Isn’t family movie time mandatory? “The Power of the Dog” directed by Jane Campion with a stellar cast that consists of seasoned actors like Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch will definitely quench your thirst for quality entertainment. And then we have the sci-fi comedy, “Don’t Look Up.” Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep. If these names do not pique your interest, then I don’t know what will.
We have a good lot of holiday rom-coms too to make Christmas all the more Christmassy. For starters, we have “Single all the way,” and “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.” And the cherry on top of the cake is “Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas,” and “David and the Elves.”
Here is a complete list of everything that is coming to Netflix this Christmas.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean — Netflix Anime
Kayko and Kokosh — Netflix Family
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Lost in Space: Season 3 — Netflix Series
The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
Are You the One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Dec. 2
The Alpinist
Coyotes — Netflix Series
Single All the Way — Netflix Film
The Whole Truth — Netflix Film
Dec. 3
Cobalt Blue — Netflix Film
Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 — Netflix Family
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 — Netflix Series
Mixtape — Netflix Film
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 — Netflix Documentary
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas — Netflix Family
Dec. 5
Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Dec. 6
David and the Elves — Netflix Film
Voir — Netflix Documentary
Centaurworld: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Go Dog Go: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special — Netflix Comedy
Dec. 9
Asakusa Kid — Netflix Film
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 10
Anonymously Yours — Netflix Film
Aranyak — Netflix Series
Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
The Shack
Still Out of My League — Netflix Film
Two — Netflix Film
The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
Dec. 11
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy — Netflix Series
Dec. 12
Japan Sinks: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Dec. 13
Eye in the Sky
Dec. 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant — Netflix Comedy
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year — Netflix Family
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe — Netflix Series
The Giver
The Hand of God — Netflix Film
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
A Naija Christmas — Netflix Film
Aggretsuko: Season 4 — Netflix Anime
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Dec. 18
Bulgasi: Immortal Souls — Netflix Series
Oldboy
Dec. 19
What Happened in Oslo — Netflix Series
Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar — Netflix Series
Dec. 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
Grumpy Christmas — Netflix Film
Dec. 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Elite Short Stories: Patrick — Netflix Series
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
Minnal Murali — Netflix Film
The Silent Sea — Netflix Series
Stand By Me Doraemon 2 — Netflix Film
Vicky and Her Mystery — Netflix Film
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Dec. 25
Single’s Inferno — Netflix Series
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 26
Lulli — Netflix Film
Dec. 28
World Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
Dec. 29
Anxious People — Netflix Series
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 30
Kitz — Netflix Series
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix Series
Dec. 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4 — Netflix Series
The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Stay Close — Netflix Series
Seal Team — Netflix Film
What’s leaving in December
Dec. 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 4
The Guest
Dec. 7
Before I Fall
Dec. 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Dec. 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Dec. 14
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Dec. 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Dec. 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Dec. 25
Captain Fantastic
Dec. 30
Winchester
Dec. 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilnversation