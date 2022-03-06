Everything You Need to Know About Chiliz

Chiliz, abbreviated CHZ, is a digital currency used in the world of sports and entertainment platforms.

It is a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain that serves as the Socios.com platform’s official cryptocurrency.

Given the present passive relationship between clubs and their fan bases in the world of sports, the designers of Chiliz wanted to bring the parties closer together. Chiliz was formed in 2012 in Malta.

Chiliz’s purpose is to provide millions of sports and esports fans with a coin that can be used to purchase direct voting power in their favorite football clubs. As a result, fans transition from being passive spectators to active members of the club.

Alexandre Dreyfus is the founder and CEO of Chiliz as well as Socios.com. His career background includes a number of CEO jobs. He also founded Webcity, a platform for city tour guides that are used throughout Europe. He was a founder member of Winamax, the first of its kind French online fire-stirrer platform. Alexandre Dreyfus received his diploma from Lycee Jean Perrin in 1995.

Chiliz’s chief operating officer is Emma Diskin. She has been with the organization since 2018 and has worked her way up the ranks, beginning as a communications director. Her well-known career began in 1999 as an accounts manager at Freud Communications.

Since then, she has worked for firms such as the Daily Mail and ITV before joining Chiliz and Socios.com.

Chilliz and Socios.com’s chief strategy officer is Max Robinovitch. In 2008, he graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a bachelor’s degree in visual arts and psychology. Rabinovitch’s professional experience began in 2010 as a chief copywriter at Intersog. Rabinovitch joined the Chiliz team in 2014 after becoming the creative director for ComboApp Inc. after a year.

How does Chiliz function?

As we can see, Chiliz is a fan engagement with his favorite teams, which you can spend to support your preferred team and affect certain decisions and other things.

This website has functions that provide a very good user experience, such as recognizing your PC, no matter how long you leave your account inactive, always recognizing you when you return, saving all the rewards you have unlocked, and you will wonder where the startup information is stored in your PC, specifically in your browser.

Proof of Authority (PoA) Fan Tokens is generated and validated on the Socios sidechain using the Proof of Authority consensus mechanism.

Proof of Authority (PoA) differs from other consensus algorithms such as Proof of Work or Proof of Stake in that it relies on a smaller number of authorized verifiers rather than a distributed network of anonymous nodes to ensure the network’s integrity.

While PoA is a less decentralized consensus technique, it is frequently adopted by blockchain networks looking to be more scalable and efficient. Other platforms that use the Proof of Authority consensus process include Energy Web Token (EWT) and VeChain (VET).

CHZ Token is a cryptocurrency.

The Chiliz token, abbreviated CHZ, is digital money utilized in the realm of sports and entertainment platforms.

It is a utility token that began on the Ethereum blockchain and is now the official cryptocurrency of the Socios.com platform.

CHZ’s main characteristics

CHZ must take part in Fan Token Offerings and Locker Rooms (the initial sale of Fan Tokens).

The goal of Fan Tokens is to be fan-centric, allowing viewers to become active contributors to their favorite sports teams.

Fan Tokens can be exchanged for CHZ on the Chiliz in-house exchange.

The token is very liquid and traded on several of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, ranking 38 on CoinMarketCap at the time of publication.

The token is only used to power Socios.com, a consumer-facing website where fans can use their Fan Tokens to participate in polls and surveys and be rewarded for active participation.

Chiliz (CHZ) price forecast: Will there be an increase?

Socios, a sports fan token platform, is preparing to launch the second version of its blockchain and, in typical crypto tradition, is asking its community to name it.

It is holding a competition to find a new name for Chiliz Chain 2.0 (CC2), with a prize pool of 30,000 CHZ (about $6,000 at today’s price of $0.198). According to the company, CC2 “will serve as a catalyst for the widespread use of blockchain technology across sports and entertainment.” It will be available later this month.

Meanwhile, Socios.com has struck a global license and regional sponsorship arrangement with UEFA, making it the Official Fan Token Partner of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, and UEFA Super Cup.

Chiliz is an Ethereum-based utility cryptographic coin that drives the Socios.com platform. CHZ intends to leverage cryptocurrency and blockchain-backed fan platforms to empower sports and esports fans, “transforming them from passive viewers into active influencers.”

The secure implementation of tokenized voting rights, done via smart contracts on the network, is a novel application of this scalable, blockchain-based fan token purchasing and utility infrastructure.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) markets have grown rapidly. The cryptocurrency industry is constantly evolving, and aside from Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are other fascinating projects to consider like NFTs and DeFi.

Today In India, you may simply invest in cryptocurrencies. However, before choosing crypto, it is critical to examine the fundamentals of each and conduct your own study to reduce the risk involved with investing in cryptos. Before you go in, consider your disposable income and risk tolerance.

When deciding on a cryptocurrency to invest in, consider the following:

Learn the fundamentals of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Keep an eye on the markets and which cryptocurrencies are performing well.

Create an account with a cryptocurrency investment app, such as CoinDCX.

Go ahead and choose a cryptocurrency and begin investing.

Before choosing a cryptocurrency, it is critical to have a fundamental understanding of blockchain technology and how crypto works. DCX Learn is a comprehensive free portal dedicated to blockchain and cryptocurrency education at CoinDCX. Following a knowledge of the fundamentals, the next stage is to keep a close eye on the markets and extensively explore interesting projects by following their community pages, prior performance, website, social media accounts, and so on.

Once you’ve decided, you may open an account on crypto investment applications like CoinDCX GO and begin investing.

CHZ price analysis: A technical perspective

The CHZ currency was launched in October 2018 and reached an all-time high of $0.89 on March 13, 2021 — 225 percent higher than its October level. Only a week before, on March 6, 2021, CHZ was trading at $0.118.

According to CoinMarketCap market data, the price fell to $0.4695 on April 6, 2021, before rising to $0.834 on April 16, 2021. The CHZ price then consolidated and traded in a band of $0.20 to $0.40.

Chiliz’s announcement earlier that month that it would invest $60 million in the tokenization of brands, media, entertainment (TV, music), and retail is responsible for the price increase on March 13, 2021.

Demand for the CHZ currency increased slightly at the end of October this year when the token was trading at $0.64 on October 30, 2021, but this strong bounce was short-lived, and the price dropped by more than 50% subsequently.

According to CoinMarketCap, it is currently trading at about $0.2 and ranks 73rd in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with $1.18 billion.

According to CHZ price analysis, one reason the price recovered on 30 October 2021 could be because CHZ’s recovery coincided with an excellent performance from other gaming-related cryptocurrencies, such as Decentraland’s MANA and Axie Infinity’s AXS.

According to CoinCodex’s technical analysis, short-term sentiment on CHZ has shifted to neutral, with 15 indicators displaying bullish signals and 11 displaying bearish signals.

According to TradingView data, the short-term daily simple and exponential moving averages were giving buy signals, but the relative strength index (RSI) is at 50.8 (2 March), solidly in neutral territory.

Improving the regular fan experience

The Chiliz token offers a unique value proposition in that it works to enrich ordinary fan interaction experiences by empowering them to become influencers of any competitive entity. This allows teams, leagues, and events from all around the sports and esports world to monetize fan demand for voting rights using novel blockchain-based solutions.

Historically, fans could just watch sports and make no decisions that influenced these organizations. Because consumers passively pay for licensed products, the contemporary sports and esports market mostly provides transactional contact.

Chiliz has taken advantage of the ongoing fan desire for direct team interaction outside of athletic broadcasts and live events. The CHZ token’s specialty is direct fan involvement as well as fan monetization in both sports and esports.

There are now almost no processes in place for influencing team decisions, and there is absolutely no method to progress from fan to active participant. However, by investing in a certain club using the CHZ token, supporters can earn a voice, lowering the barriers to entry for average sports fans.

Furthermore, Socio’s fan-controlled clubs can function in both traditional sports and esports infrastructures – fully independent of traditional tournaments like The English Premier League or La Liga.

But wait, there’s more. In other Chiliz coin news, AC Milan just announced that it will be the first club to use Chiliz technology to produce non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Holders of the ACM Fan Token will get limited edition NFTs honoring a pivotal moment from a Serie A match against AS Roma.

SSC Napoli and the Los Angeles Lakers are two such clubs that have adopted Chiliz NFT platforms.

In summary

CHZ is a sports and entertainment utility token.

CHZ is used to acquire Fan Tokens, which give fans a say in top sports and esports organizations.

Fan Tokens operate on an Ethereum-based Proof-of-Authority chain (Chiliz Chain).

The Socios platform, developed in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, aims to convert all 3.24 billion gamers worldwide into team-connected influencers with decision-making power rather than just being spectators.

In other words, this novel type of participation attempts to put fans in control – or, as the official Socios white paper puts it:

“A global sports and esports ‘crowd-control’ engine that allows fans to vote on management and strategic decisions for their favorite teams.”