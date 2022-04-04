Everything You Need to Know About District0x

The Beginner’s Handbook

District0x is a software platform based on the Ethereum blockchain that allows users to establish and operate decentralized marketplaces and communities known as “Districts.”

Before decentralized exchanges like Uniswap became prominent, district0x intended to address several flaws in existing decentralized marketplaces by giving tools to help participants align incentives and decision making.

Using d0xINFRA, a framework of Ethereum smart contracts and modules that aims to help developers create marketplaces within District0x, District0x provides the core functionalities to operate an online market or community, such as the ability for users to post listings, filter/search, accrue reputations, and make payments.

Furthermore, each district is overseen by an AragonDAO governance layer, an open-source program designed to construct community-controlled organizations (DAOs) on the Ethereum blockchain.

DNT, the native cryptocurrency used to obtain voting rights inside each district, is crucial to District0x operations.



The District Network Coin (DNT) is the district0x Network’s native ERC-20 token. According to its white paper, it is a “cooperative marketplace of decentralized marketplaces and communities.”

The district0x Network, built on Ethereum architecture, intends to develop a decentralized marketplace economy as part of the Web3 movement. It gives developers open-source blockchain foundations on which to build their own “districts,” which might range from job boards to NFT markets.

DNT, as a governance token, offers token holders voting rights over the operation, branding, design, functionality, and conduct of the blockchain it powers, using the “staking” concept.

Token holders will also be able to vote on whether new districts should be permitted onto the network using the District Registry.

Despite the fact that it was launched in 2017, the district0x Network is still not fully operational. The design and creation platform is not yet available to the general public. As a result, planned districts can only be launched with the founders’ agreement; just three have been formed in more than four years.

Furthermore, network governance remains centralized. The handover to token holders is in the roadmap, but no exact date has been set.

If you're interested in learning more, we have a thorough analysis of the district0x Network here.

DNT: Important figures

Let’s go over a few essential details before diving into the DNT coin price prediction.

DNT was trading at $0.077 at the time of writing. A circulating supply of 600 million tokens out of a total supply of one billion means a market capitalization of $46.29 million. The currency is now ranked 562 on the market capitalization ranking.

On March 22, 2022, trading volume was $4.07 million, or 8% of market capitalization.

DNT’s initial coin offering (ICO) in July 2017 saw 60% of tokens allocated to participants, raising a total of $9 million. A little less than a fifth (18%) is set aside for future liquidity. Co-founders Matus Lestan and Joe Urgo own the majority of the remaining shares.

Trading activities in District0x (DNT)

DNT failed to capitalize on the massive altcoin bull run in the fourth quarter of 2021. The 14 November high of $0.187 represented a threefold year-on-year increase in a season in which numerous altcoins surged well past their all-time highs (DNT’s was witnessed on 19 April when it hit $0.49).

DNT fell 11% in December to $0.165, then fell another 19% to $0.133 on January 1, 2022. DNT’s value continued to fall during 2022, with the coin falling below the $0.10 mark on January 21.

DNT was trading at $0.074 on March 1. DNT’s exchange value of $0.077 as of March 22 was 50% lower than the 90-day high and 311.66 percent higher than the token’s value at inception.

How Does District0x Function?

Developers join the ‘District Creation Platform,’ a user-friendly interface that helps build and deploy districts effortlessly, to launch a marketplace or community.

It allows developers to configure the parameters of smart contracts, select from various user interface (UI) options, and select auxiliary modules (“plug-ins”) with unique functionalities such as searching and filtering, posting and listings, rating, and reputation, and payments and bills.

District0x was created by whom?

District0x was formed in January 2017 by Joe Urgo and Matus Lestan, co-founders of Ethlance, an Ethereum-based job marketplace.

In June 2017, district0x held an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and raised 43,169 ETH, which was worth around $9.78 million at the time.

The district0x project is supported by a firm named district 0x, which was founded in San Francisco and is directed by Urgo as CEO and Matus as technical lead.

Why Is DNT Coin Valuable?

DNT, District0x’s cryptocurrency, enables users to influence the destiny of markets implemented on the platform.

Users who own DNT can stake the cryptocurrency to determine which districts are permitted to operate on the site.

Furthermore, DNT can be used to purchase DVT, which represents voting shares in specific markets. DNT was built by the district0x team with the notion that it would be owned and regulated by its users, and that it would grow to be a destination for developers to reproduce popular applications and services.

Why Should You Use District0x DNT Coin?

If you want to build a marketplace regulated by a communal network rather than a centralized authority, district0x may be appealing.

The district0x project may potentially be appealing to developers looking to build a marketplace with an easy-to-use infrastructure.

Ethlance, a work market for freelancers and full-time job seekers, and Meme Factory, a marketplace for uncommon digital assets, often known as non-fungible tokens, are two Districts developed on District0x (NFTs).

If they believe in the future of online autonomous marketplaces, investors may want to consider adding DNT to their portfolio.

Registry of Districts

All districts are deployed and listed on district0x in the District Registry. Importantly, the registry’s districts are established by a community voting method.

Users must deposit DNT along with links, logos, descriptions, and a description describing voting power dynamics for future stakeholders in order to construct their district.

The district is then added to the registry, resulting in the creation of a matching Aragon entity that officially grants users voting rights. Users get the capacity to vote on district enhancements by owning and staking DNT, with each vote proportionate to the amount of DNT cryptocurrency they stake.

While the marketplace is created as a district, every district submitted to the registry is susceptible to dispute by District0x users. When a project is challenged, a vote is held among all DNT holders to keep or cancel it. If the challenger is kicked, the challenger and any accompanying voters are given DNT.

What do the forecasters have to say?

While forecasters are unable to produce a district0x price projection for 2030, we can notice some closer estimates.

Metrics at DigitalCoinPrice suggest a district0x price estimate of $0.15 in 2025. The forecaster’s district0x price prediction for 2022 is $0.10, while the forecaster’s district0x price estimate for 2030 is $0.36. This conservative forecast forecasts 4.6 times returns over an eight-year period.

At Wallet Investor, the mood is slightly more upbeat. A 12-month price objective of $0.148 is set, with a five-year price target of $0.439 set.

Gov.Capital believes that DNT will not break the psychological $1 barrier up until 2028.

Please keep in mind that online predictors utilize very speculative algorithms. Predictions are not the same as genuine investing advice.

What will happen next?

DNT has been trading in the red for quite some time, albeit a minor rise since 14 March has resulted in some positive movements on the moving averages and the relative strength index.

Trading volume as a percentage of market capitalization is at 8%. This could be seen negatively because trading activity for circulating tokens is substantially lower than the circulating supply.

The moving average convergence divergence line indicates a small upward trend in the market. However, there is a significant possibility that this momentum will not last in the medium to long term.

Fundamentally, district0x is not particularly public about its upcoming goals. With a quiet release schedule, limited trading activity, and a mixed chart trend, it is unlikely that DNT will rise in the near term.

Predictions, of course, are speculative and do not constitute official investment advice. It is up to you to make the decision, so do your homework first.

Analysts are cautious about DNT’s chances. Given the district0x Network’s average uptake, it is safe to say that there is still a lot of work to be done before DNT becomes a popular investment. Several big pumps occurred in the first quarter of 2021, yet these gains were corrected later. This sends contradictory signals, so invest with caution.

Will district0x rise?

DNT could rise. Most forecasts anticipate that it will, albeit slowly. Given the volatility of cryptocurrency assets, any and all investments should be accompanied by thorough due research.

Should I put money into district0x?

It is all up to you. If you do decide to invest, just put down the amount you can afford to lose. Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, with price movements that are unanticipated.

To conclude, the content on this website is given solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment research or advice. Any viewpoint expressed on this page represents the author’s subjective point of view. We make no representations or warranties about the truth or completeness of the material on this page. By relying on the information on this website, you indicate that you are acting knowingly and independently and that you understand and accept all of the risks associated.